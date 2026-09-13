Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Modi government's China policies, accusing it of a "calibrated capitulation" and allowing "dangerous levels of economic dependence" after PM Modi's bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Congress on Sunday slammed the Modi government over its decisions and policies concerning China, accusing it of allowing “dangerous levels of economic dependence” on the neighbouring country and a “calibrated capitulation”.

In a post on X, party leader Jairam Ramesh posed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi on Saturday held bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who took part in the BRICS Summit hosted by India. “Now that his bilateral summit with President Xi Jinping is over, here are four questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to which India continues to seek answers. Why has he weakened our position on border transgressions and China’s role in Operation Sindoor while allowing dangerous levels of economic dependence?” Jairam Ramesh asked.

Border Issues and Encroachments

He accused PM Modi of giving “clean chit” to China in June 2020 about border intrusions amid tensions following Galwan clash. He alleged that India’s “traditional patrolling and grazing rights across large stretches of Eastern Ladakh have been quietly but definitely surrendered”.

“Meanwhile, there have been reports of Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh, including loss of India's access to patrolling points and fresh standoffs. China's posture on Arunachal Pradesh has only hardened: renaming towns, reasserting claims to what it calls "South Tibet", and pushing ahead with its 60,000-MW Medog mega-dam on the Brahmaputra's Great Bend, a project that gives it a stranglehold over the water security of our entire northeast," Ramesh said in his statement.

He alleged that there has been “softening of India’s position on China’s role in support to Pakistan” during Operation Sindoor.

Rising Economic Dependence on China

Ramesh also questioned the rising trade deficit with China, which he said reached a record USD 112.6 billion in 2025-26, “destroying large sections of our industry, especially MSMEs”.

“The dependence on China for critical raw materials, manufacturing components and intermediates has reached dangerous levels. Make in India” and "Import from China" have become two sides of the same coin. Where is the roadmap for changing this unacceptable situation?" he asked.

The Congress leader said that normalisation of India's relations with China is one thing, “but what has been in evidence on your part is calibrated capitulation".

Modi-Xi Bilateral Meeting

PM Modi and Xi held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. During the meeting, both leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the India-China boundary question and reaffirmed that bilateral ties should be viewed from a strategic and long-term perspective.

The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. PM Modi emphasised that “differences should not become disputes” and said the relationship should be guided by “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.” (ANI)