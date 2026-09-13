In Mumbai, Home Minister Amit Shah declared India has shifted from corruption and dynastic rule to a politics of performance since 2014. He cited economic growth, an 'India First' foreign policy, and a stronger national security posture.

Politics of Performance Replaces Decades of Stagnation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that India has definitively moved past decades of political stagnation, replacing corruption and dynastic rule with a governance model driven strictly by results and national interest. Addressing an event in Mumbai, Shah highlighted the country's trajectory over the 2014–2026 political era, contrasting the current administration's record with the political landscape before 2014.

Framing the shift in national leadership, Shah said, "Prior to 2014, our national politics was plagued by corruption, casteism, and dynastic politics. In the political era spanning 2014 to 2026, the nation has moved beyond these issues toward a politics of performance."

From 'Fragile Five' to a Top-Tier Economy

Shah underscored India's economic rise from vulnerable fiscal standing to one of the world's most resilient markets. Pointing to recent economic metrics, he emphasised: "We have transitioned from being counted among the 'Fragile Five' economies to ranking among the top five. Recent first-quarter data shows India leading the major economies with a GDP growth rate of 7.8%."

'India First' Guides Foreign and Defence Policy

He added that economic strength has been paired with an unyielding international posture. "For the first time in 12 years, the people have witnessed a foreign policy with a strong backbone. Whether it is our defence policy or our foreign policy, the guiding principle is 'India First.' India’s interests are paramount to us." Turning to national security, the Home Minister asserted that India's defence posture has evolved to ensure swift countermeasures against external threats. "Furthermore, a robust policy is now in place to deliver a befitting response whenever Indian soldiers or citizens fall victim to terrorist conspiracies or attacks. We have demonstrated this to the entire world while addressing three long-standing issues—Article 370, Naxalism, and the situation in the Northeast—that had threatened the nation’s internal security for nearly five decades," Shah noted.

Cultural Revival and Enhanced Global Standing

Concluding his address, Shah pointed to broader cultural revivals alongside policy milestones, stating that "Indian languages have begun to receive due recognition for the first time since independence." Shah also said India's global standing had risen significantly over the past 12 years and claimed that the views of the Prime Minister now carry weight on global issues. "Over the past 12 years, the country's global standing has risen significantly. Whatever the global issue may be, the views of India's Prime Minister carry weight today. People across the world view an Indian citizen holding an Indian passport with respect. Narendra Modi ji has worked to enhance the value of the Indian passport, and the result is that he has emerged as the most popular leader globally, boasting a 68 per cent approval rating in surveys. 36 nations have conferred their highest international honours upon him, awards akin to India's 'Bharat Ratna.' This reflects India's growing stature abroad," Shah said.

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to Mark PM Modi’s 25 Years in Office

Earlier, Shah announced that a month-long nationwide campaign, titled "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan," will be observed from September 17 to October 17, 2026, to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 25 years of continuous service in public office. The campaign will encompass every state, Union Territory, district, Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency, extending down to individual polling booths across the country.

The timeline of the drive aligns with two significant milestones: PM Modi’s birthday on September 17 and the 25th anniversary of his tenure as head of government on October 6, tracing back to his assumption of office as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

Detailing the scale and significance of the initiative, Amit Shah said, "The entire NDA alliance, numerous voluntary organisations, and people across the country are coming together to conduct the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' nationwide from September 17 to October 17... Following a long period of organisational work, October 6, 2026, will mark the completion of 25 years of Modi ji's tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister—a journey that continues to this day. Very few leaders in this country have achieved the distinction of completing 25 years of continuous public service, having served both as a state Chief Minister and as the Prime Minister of the nation."

Shah stressed that the campaign is structured to achieve deep penetration across administrative and political units nationwide. "This campaign will be carried out across the entire nation in every administrative unit, including all states and Union Territories. We intend to reach the people of the country by taking this campaign to every district, every Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency, and down to the individual polling-booth level."

Grassroots Outreach and Bike Yatra

As part of the drive, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will roll out an intensive grassroots effort across the Kashi region, focusing on public welfare, governance milestones, and the roadmap for Viksit Bharat. Mass Outreach: Local booth-level programs centred on social service and public engagement. A major rally from Kashi to Vadnagar, the Bike Yatra, begins September 17, following ritual offerings of water from 10 rivers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The yatra will traverse multiple states, concluding on October 7 at the Prime Minister's birthplace in Vadnagar, Gujarat. (ANI)