JKNC MLA Reyaz Ahmad Khan welcomed the BRICS 2026 summit's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. He called it a positive development but urged that past incidents, like the Chittisinghpora massacre, also be investigated and condemned.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MLA Reyaz Ahmad Khan on Sunday welcomed the condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in the BRICS Summit 2026 declaration, while saying that similar incidents from the past should also be investigated and condemned.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said the hosting of the summit in India and participation of prominent dignitaries was a positive development. “It was a positive development; it was hosted in our country and attended by prominent dignitaries. Passing a resolution to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack was also a welcome move. However, similar incidents from the past should be investigated and condemned as well,” Khan said.

Call to Investigate Past Incidents

The JKNC MLA also raised the issue of the Chittisinghpora massacre in Anantnag district, saying that the incident had not been condemned so far. “There is an incident that occurred in my constituency, the massacre of Sikhs at Chittisinghpora, which, to this day, has never been condemned by anyone,” he said.

Khan said he had raised the issue in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly last year, claiming it was the first time in nearly three decades that the matter was discussed there. “It was only last year—perhaps for the first time in 30 years—that I raised this issue in the Assembly; prior to that, there had been no discussion about it,” he added.

He further called for condemnation of all such massacres, saying, “I want such massacres to be condemned too.”

Details of the BRICS Declaration

The remarks came after BRICS leaders adopted the ‘New Delhi Declaration’ at the 18th BRICS Summit, which condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. The New Delhi Declaration, adopted unanimously on the opening day of the 18th BRICS Summit in September 2026, is being seen as a major diplomatic win for India, with the bloc explicitly condemning the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and taking a unified stand against cross-border terrorism.

On April 22, 2025, terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people and injuring several others. Indian agencies traced the attack to Pakistan-backed operatives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Strong Counter-Terror Language

The Declaration titled "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability" contains some of the strongest counter-terror language adopted by BRICS so far. Leaders called for zero tolerance towards terrorism in all forms, stating that all terrorist acts are criminal and unjustifiable. Member states were urged to reject double standards in countering terrorism.

The text targets cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and safe havens. It called for joint action against all UN-designated terrorists and entities. Concerns were flagged over illicit financial flows, money laundering, cyber fraud and cross-border scam networks used to fund extremist activities.

China joining the consensus on India-centric terror language, even without naming Pakistan, is seen as significant, coming ahead of talks between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping. Unlike the recent SCO meetings where consensus on Pahalgam could not be reached, BRICS managed to adopt a joint condemnation. The stance aligns with similar condemnations earlier made by groupings like the Quad. (ANI)