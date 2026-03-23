A video of an elderly woman watching the movie Dhurandhar 2 all by herself has gone viral on social media. The clip, which shows her leaving the theater after the film, has left netizens astounded by the movie's wide-ranging appeal and the woman's independence.

The Dhurandhar 2 frenzy shows no signs of slowing down, both online and at the box office. Amidst the excitement, a video has gone viral on social media, claiming that an old woman came to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge all by herself. As the video spreads, netizens are taken aback by the film's appeal among people of all ages.

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The video was published on Instagram by a user named (@vidrohi_vlogs). The caption said, "An old woman came to watch the movie ALONE." The clip begins with a scene from Dhurandhar 2, and then turns to an old woman heading down the stairs towards the exit doors, probably after the film has concluded.

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How Did Netizens React?

The video has now gone viral, leaving many people astounded by the hype around the film. Several commented, "Alag hee craze hai iss movie ka," (''The craze for this movie is on another level,''), while others were impressed by the woman's decision to see the film alone.

One person said, "If I were 60+ right now! I watched it alone and couldn't wait. Another person said, "I think she's enjoying her own company." Another said, "Jameel mamu ne old logo ke liye alag se respect badha diya hai." A other participant commented, "There is nothing wrong for an older person to go alone… believe me, they sometimes want to be by themselves."

The movie, which released on March 19, 2026, is already making a splash at the box office. Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and other renowned actors play pivotal parts.