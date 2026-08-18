Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department will seek legal recourse against a Bombay High Court order directing it to pay Rs 5 lakh to a Pune sweets shop. He defended the FDA's action, citing a food poisoning case.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said that, following a Bombay court development regarding a food safety violation in the city, he expressed surprise over the order, asserting that the department stands by its action and will seek further legal recourse.

Speaking to ANI, Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe stated that the FDA is currently awaiting the written copy of the court's order to determine the next course of action regarding the establishment involved. The order in the Pune-based sweets shop case is surprising for us. However, the written order is yet to come, and we will see when it comes. But we will use our legal option here, Mundhe said. Defending the FDA's initial crackdown, Mundhe highlighted that the action was taken in the interest of public health after several consumers fell ill following consumption of products from the shop. "It was a case of food poisoning, and those who consumed the sweets were hospitalised, and the report is 'unsafe'. So, the action we took was correct; there was nothing wrong there... We stand by what we say. Once the Court order comes, we will examine it and take further legal action," the Commissioner added.

Bombay HC orders FDA to pay compensation

Earlier today, the Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pay Rs 5 lakh to a Pune-based sweets shop after questioning the continued suspension of its food licence despite substantial compliance with safety norms. The shop had its licence suspended on June 12 following an inspection that found several hygiene and sanitation deficiencies. After the shop submitted a compliance report, a re-inspection on July 13 found 98 per cent compliance, with 35 of 36 parameters meeting the required standards. The court set aside the continued suspension, allowed the shop to resume operations, and directed the FDA to pay Rs 5 lakh within 30 days.

FDA's state-wide inspection drive

On August 13, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a special inspection drive against establishments selling food items through online delivery platforms, inspecting 86 establishments across the State. As part of the drive, one establishment was directed to immediately halt its business operations, while 60 improvement notices were issued. The FDA also suspended 14 food business licences with immediate effect, as per an official release. The FDA also carried out action against milk and dairy products during the statewide inspection drive. A total of 698 kg of dairy stock, valued at Rs 34,302, was seized, it said. The department further registered 10 FIRs in cases involving the sale, distribution, and transportation of banned food items such as pan masala and gutkha. Nine persons were arrested, and stock worth Rs 46,76,631 was seized in these cases, according to the release. Besides this, around 1,270 kg of other food items, including milk and dairy products, bakery items, and edible oil, valued at approximately Rs 1,29,762, were seized.

Food safety a collective responsibility: Mundhe

Munde further emphasised that food and drug safety should be a collective responsibility, urging citizens to report any irregularities. He linked "Healthy India" to the country's goal of becoming a global superpower, stating that safe food and medicine are fundamental to this progress. "I think this is really important. Besides support, participation is also important. I had said earlier too that this should become a public movement. I think we are taking the first step towards it. People are joining in because this is important for everyone's health. If we have to take India forward and make this a healthy and strong India, a superpower, we have to have a Healthy India. If we have to make this a Healthy India, every citizen will have to stay healthy. So, food and medicine should be safe and standard. So, this work is in that direction," she said. "It is the responsibility of everyone to participate in this. If something wrong happens, report it. As regulators, we will work. Food business operators, enterprises, and drug licenses should follow the regulations. If we are able to do this, I will not need to take regulatory actions...We want to head in a direction where there is 100% self-compliance, and regulators need not take action," he added. (ANI)