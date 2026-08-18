BJP national president Nitin Nabin interacted with youth in Visakhapatnam, discussing education, the New Education Policy, exam reforms, and entrepreneurship. He called the discussion fruitful and praised the youth for their valuable suggestions.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday interacted with youth in Visakhapatnam and discussed issues including education, implementation of the New Education Policy, examination reforms, and entrepreneurship. Nabin interacted with youth and clicked a selfie with them during the meeting.

Fruitful Discussion with Youth

Speaking to reporters, Nabin said the discussion with the youth was fruitful and that they shared valuable suggestions concerning the future of the country. "I sat down with my young friends, and we had a truly good and fruitful discussion. They shared great advice, and I believe that the youth of our nation are moving in a positive direction to shape both their own future and the country's future," he said.

Nabin said the youth demonstrated awareness of both their rights and duties and expressed pride in the way the younger generation was thinking about the country's future.

Youth Raise Key Concerns and Suggestions

He said the participants raised concerns about improving the education sector and stressed that the New Education Policy should be implemented in a stronger and more effective manner. "They expressed deep concern about how we can continue to improve the education field and emphasized that the New Education Policy should be implemented in a stronger, more effective manner. They also asked for several reforms in examination patterns," Nabin said.

The BJP president said the youth also expressed support for the vision of a developed India and wanted to contribute to the country's development. Some participants also suggested measures to promote greater entrepreneurship among the younger generation, he said.

Nabin said the suggestions received during the interaction were valuable for both the party and the government.

'Youth Team Will Build Future of India'

He also said the youth team with whom he interacted would play an important role in shaping the future of India and expressed hope that they would contribute to the development of Andhra Pradesh as well as the country. "I think the team of India with whom I sat today is the youth team of India, and I believe that they will build the future of India," he said.

Referring to the BJP's organisational team, Nabin said it represented the party of the future and congratulated its members. (ANI)