Tribal students at a Pune hostel have launched an indefinite hunger strike over long-pending demands. Protesters are demanding compensation for snakebite victims, filling of tribal job vacancies, and implementation of the PESA Act, warning of escalation.

Tribal students have launched an indefinite hunger strike at the Tribal Hostel in the Manjari area of Pune, demanding action on various long-pending issues concerning tribal students. A large number of students have also joined a sit-in protest in support of the hunger strike. The health of some students participating in the hunger strike has reportedly deteriorated.

Protesters' Demands

The agitation began on August 13 to draw the government's attention to the educational, social and other concerns of tribal students. The protesters have demanded the immediate withdrawal of the government resolution issued on August 5, which they claim is unjust and adversely affects students residing in tribal hostels.

One of the major demands is that the families of the three girls who died of snakebites at a tribal residential school in Gadchiroli be provided compensation of Rs 1 crore each. The protesters have also demanded that criminal cases for culpable homicide be registered against the concerned administrative and political officials allegedly responsible for the incident.

The protesters have further demanded that every student residing in tribal hostels and studying in tribal residential schools be provided with insurance cover of Rs 10 crore. Other major demands include the immediate implementation of the pending recruitment process for 12,500 tribal posts and other tribal recruitment vacancies across the state. They have also demanded the reinstatement and permanent appointment of PESA employees who were relieved from service.

The protesters have called for strict implementation of the PESA Act in recruitment advertisements and have demanded the immediate cancellation of both government resolutions concerning caste validity certificates based on blood relations and the Banjara Study Committee.

Warning of Intensified Agitation

Protesting student Akshay Ghode told ANI, "Tribal students should be provided with adequate educational facilities and necessary financial assistance, while all pending issues concerning the tribal community should be resolved on an urgent basis. The government should take the concerns of the tribal community seriously."

Ghode said that the government should immediately accept their demands. He warned that if the government fails to address their demands, girl students will also join the protest. Ghode further stated that if the government fails to find a solution to the ongoing agitation and the protest escalates, the government will be entirely responsible for the situation.

The protesters warned that if the government fails to take immediate action on their demands, the agitation will be intensified. Students, youth and activists from the tribal community participated in the protest. Images of various social reformers and prominent personalities were placed at the protest site, where the participants expressed their determination to continue their struggle for the rights and welfare of the tribal community.