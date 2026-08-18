A fruit seller from Sirmaur district was stabbed to death in a parking lot in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh. The incident happened around 2 AM, and the accused fled. Police have registered a murder case and a forensic team is investigating the scene.

A fruit seller was stabbed to death with a sharp-edged object in a parking lot near Vishwakarma Chowk, in Paonta Sahib, located on the Himachal-Uttarakhand border.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the fruit seller, identified as a resident of the Shillai Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district, was attacked at around 2 AM. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime

Police Launch Investigation

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paonta Sahib, Manvendra Thakur, said that the police received information about the incident from the Paonta Sahib Civil Hospital, where the victim was declared "brought dead" after the incident.

"Today, at around 2:00 AM, the Paonta Police Station received information that an injured individual was brought to the hospital from Vishwakarma Chowk, where he was declared 'brought dead'," he said.

DSP Sahib mentioned that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim ran towards Vishwakarma Chowk in an attempt to save his life but succumbed to his injuries there. He further underlined that police tracked the trail to a nearby Municipal Council (MC) parking lot, where additional bloodstains were discovered.

As per the official, a case has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, adding that the site has been sealed for the forensic investigation. An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team has been summoned to the site to gather further evidence.

"The police team investigated and inspected the spot. At the scene, some bloodstains were found. Tracking those marks led to a nearby MC (Municipal Council) parking lot, where more bloodstains were discovered. The area has been secured, and our FSL team is arriving to inspect the spot. The police have registered a case under Section 103 of the BNS for murder," he said.

He added that the post-mortem of the body is being conducted, and it has been sent to Nahan Hospital (Nahan Medical College).

A heavy police force was deployed at the site of the incident. (ANI)