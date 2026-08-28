Three months after becoming Tamil Nadu CM, C Joseph Vijay ranks third in the India Today-CVoter MOTN 2029 PM preference poll with 9.2%, behind Narendra Modi (48.7%) and Rahul Gandhi (27.1%). TVK leaders publicly pitch Vijay as a future prime minister.

C Joseph Vijay has emerged as the third choice for prime minister in the India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation poll, an early snapshot of preferences for the 2029 Lok Sabha contest. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief secured 9.2% in the nationwide survey, three months after a surprise result made him Tamil Nadu’s chief minister.

The actor-turned-politician only entered electoral politics in 2024 but has climbed swiftly in national visibility. In recent weeks, TVK leaders have openly argued that Vijay should be seen as a potential national leader.

According to the India Today-CVoter MOTN poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the field with 48.7%, followed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with 27.1%. Vijay’s 9.2% placed him ahead of several established figures.

MOTN numbers put Vijay behind Modi and Rahul Gandhi

Among the next tier, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee polled 2%, while Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav received 1.7%. The list also featured Abhijeet Dipke at 1.3%, whose Cockroach Janta Party movement has drawn national attention; he has, however, denied plans to enter politics. Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal followed with 1.2%.

## TVK leaders project Vijay as a national contender

At a public meeting in Tiruppur marking the TVK government’s 100-day achievements, senior leader KA Sengottaiyan said on Sunday that support for Vijay extends beyond Tamil Nadu. “People from north Indian states are also looking forward to our leader Vijay; he is the one who has the power to rule the entire India.”

He added, as reported by The Print: “I have travelled with MGR and Jayalalithaa. After these two leaders, Vijay is the force who will not only rule Tamil Nadu but also the future India, following their path.”

TVK leaders project Vijay as a national contender

“Our leader, who is a chief minister in our hearts, home and St. George’s Fort, is the next Indian PM. You are the next PM. You work without looking at AM or PM, you are definitely the next PM,” said Tamil Nadu human resources management minister D Sarathkumar, according to The Print.

Separately, TVK legislator Kallanai said the public’s faith in Vijay’s leadership is strong and expressed confidence he would one day lead the country and hoist the national flag at the Red Fort as a representative of the Tamil people, PTI reported.

For now, the MOTN snapshot places Vijay alongside national veterans in voter preference, underscoring a rapid rise from film star to chief minister to potential prime ministerial contender.