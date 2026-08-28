Supreme Court lawyer Nazia Khan filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of defaming the Manusmriti by selectively quoting and twisting the ancient text during a programme. She also questioned his use of PM Modi's photos.

Complaint Over Manusmriti Remarks

Supreme Court lawyer Nazia Khan has filed a complaint over Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Manusmriti made during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme. Reacting to Gandhi's comments, Khan said that the ancient text has been "defamed" by selectively highlighting certain portions and misleadingly presenting them.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "I recite both the Kalma and the Shahada. And when I sing 'Vande Mataram', I feel immense pride in myself--even though I am a Khan." "The way the Manusmriti has been defamed by him, by picking out a single chapter and twisting the words, attempts have been made to create a false impression," she added.

Lawyer Questions Use of Photos

Khan said she respects everyone's right to freedom of speech but questioned Gandhi for presenting the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in the background. "I acknowledge that everyone has the freedom of speech and fundamental rights. He was saying whatever he pleased, but why did he display the photographs of the PM and the respected CM Yogi Adityanath in the background? Why did he display the photograph of Mohan Bhagwat?" she said.

Questioning the government's stand on Manusmriti, Khan added, "Since the BJP government came to power, has the Prime Minister ever stated that everyone must read or follow the Manusmriti? He will have to answer for why he did this."

What Rahul Gandhi Said

Earlier, on August 22, Gandhi, during his 'Chhatron ki Gooonj programme, referred to the Manusmriti while saying women should not be defined by their relationships with father, husband or sons as "she belongs to nobody except herself".

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi quoted a passage attributed to the Manusmriti and said, "The Manusmriti says that in childhood, a female belongs to her father. In youth, she belongs to her husband. When her lord is dead, she belongs to her sons. A woman must never be independent. This is a direct quote from the Manusmriti, and these words are a shame, because these words should never ever have been spoken."

He further said, "You belong to nobody except yourself," asserting that a woman's identity should not be limited to being a daughter, wife or mother. Gandhi said women have the right to define themselves independently and should not be considered as belonging to any other individual based on family relationships. (ANI)