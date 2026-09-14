India’s Defence Ministry says China cut troop deployment along northern borders in 2025, but ten brigades remain near the Line of Actual Control as talks continue to stabilise relations.

China “significantly reduced” its Army deployment along India’s northern borders in 2025, according to the Ministry of Defence’s annual report for the financial year 2025–26.

Despite the reduction, ten combined arms brigade-size forces remain deployed along the Line of Actual Control and in traditional training areas. Independent analysts note that each brigade typically comprises about 5,000 personnel.

Border Talks And Disengagement

Tensions escalated in June 2020 when a violent clash in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers. Both sides subsequently deployed thousands of troops and heavy artillery.

Since then, several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have been held. In October 2024, India and China announced a patrolling arrangement along the Line of Actual Control, leading to disengagement in eastern Ladakh.

Initial disengagement occurred at Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso, though Demchok and Depsang remained unresolved. Diplomatic engagements since then have contributed to a thaw in relations.

The Defence Ministry said India’s Army deployment along the Line of Actual Control remains “robust, well poised and prepared to deal with any emerging contingency.” Talks at political, diplomatic and military levels have led to “positive developments along the northern borders, leading to stability.”

Leaders Stress Peace At BRICS Summit

During the BRICS summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping. Modi said peace and tranquillity along border areas were essential for bilateral relations.

The Ministry of External Affairs said both leaders agreed to take a strategic and long-term perspective of ties, emphasising that “differences should not become disputes.”

The Defence Ministry also reported that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir “remains firmly under control.” Violence has reduced, protests have scaled down and no incidents of stone pelting were recorded during the year.

The situation along the Line of Control was “significantly altered” during Operation Sindoor, a four-day conflict with Pakistan. The ministry said conditions have stabilised to a large extent, though unpredictability continues.

In Manipur, security has shown “marked improvement” since President’s Rule was imposed in February 2025. It was revoked in February 2026 when a new Cabinet was sworn in. Ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities in 2023 and later tensions involving Kuki and Naga groups left more than 300 dead and displaced over 59,000 people.

The ministry added that the India-Myanmar border “remained sensitive” due to clashes between Myanmar’s Army and rebel forces.