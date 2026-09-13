The 'Kashika - Colors and Ragas' cultural festival has been inaugurated in Varanasi to promote Kashi's culture, art, and music to the new generation. The inaugural event featured a theatrical play and a classical vocal performance by Pandit Sajan Mishra.

With the aim of bringing Kashi's eternal culture, music, art, and spiritual traditions to the new generation and to tourists from India and abroad, the "Kashika - Colors and Ragas" regular cultural festival was inaugurated on Sunday at the Alco Auditorium in Town Hall. The event was organized under the joint auspices of the District Tourism and Culture Council, the Municipal Corporation of Varanasi, and the Nagari Pracharini Sabha. Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari and Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal were present as guests at the event.

Inaugural Performances Captivate Audience

The program began with the lighting of lamps. Following this, a concentrated theatrical presentation based on the timeless poetic work "Ram Ki Shakti Pooja" by the great Suryakant Tripathi "Nirala" captivated the audience. The presentation was directed by Vyomesh Shukla. This was followed by a classical vocal performance by Padma Bhushan Pandit Sajan Mishra and Swaransh Mishra. Accompanying artists included Pandit Dharmnath Mishra on the Samvadini and Rajesh Mishra on the tabla.

Fostering Kashi's Cultural Identity

On this occasion, Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari said that Kashi is not just a city but a vibrant symbol of Indian culture, art, music, and spiritual consciousness. Events like "Kashika – Colors and Ragas" will play an important role in spreading Kashi's rich heritage to the masses and connecting the new generation to its cultural roots.

Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal said that the Municipal Corporation of Varanasi is continuously striving to preserve and promote Kashi's cultural heritage, as well as to strengthen the city's cultural identity at the national and international levels through such events.

Artists, culture lovers, and dignitaries present at the event described "Kashika – Colors and Ragas" as an important initiative to provide a regular platform for Kashi's art and music traditions. The program was conducted by Vyomesh Shukla, President of the Nagari Pracharini Sabha. (ANI)