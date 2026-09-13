Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini slammed the AAP government in Punjab, arguing that the people desire development and employment, not "jokes and publicity." He highlighted Haryana's superior economic growth and blamed failed policies for Punjab's lag.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab saying that the people of Punjab want development, employment, security for industries and solutions to their problems, “not jokes, publicity and advertisements”.

There has never been any shortage of ability or hard work among the people of Punjab, but the policies, intentions and leadership of governments that have failed to provide the state with the right direction have pushed Punjab behind in the race for development. The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting organised at Kakrala village in Patiala on Sunday. Former Minister Preneet Kaur, Professor Malkit Singh and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. On this occasion, hundreds of people joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Chief Minister welcomed all those who joined the party, a release said.

Haryana vs Punjab: Economic Comparison

Saini said that although Punjab and Haryana are two separate states, their roots, culture and heritage are one. Paying homage to this great land of Gurus, Pirs and martyrs, he said that the people of Punjab are now asking why Punjab has fallen behind despite having fertile land, hardworking people and immense potential. The Chief Minister said that at one time Punjab was counted among the most prosperous states in the country.

Haryana, which came into existence nearly 19 years after Punjab was formed, has today moved far ahead of Punjab in terms of economic progress. In 2025-26, Haryana’s real economic growth rate is estimated at 9.5 per cent, while Punjab’s growth rate is only 6.1 per cent. He said Haryana is progressing 3.4 percentage points faster than Punjab. Similarly, in 2026-27, Haryana’s economy is estimated at approximately Rs 15.18 lakh crore, while Punjab’s is estimated at approximately Rs 9.81 lakh crore. There is a difference of approximately ₹5.38 lakh crore in the economic size of the two states. This difference is a difference of the right policy, clear intent and accountable leadership, he said.

He said that in 2023-24, Haryana’s share in the country’s GDP was approximately 3.6 per cent, while Punjab’s share was approximately 2.4 per cent. Haryana’s per capita income was estimated at 176.8 per cent of the national average, while Punjab’s was estimated at 106.7 per cent. The Chief Minister said that at one time, Punjab’s per capita income used to be nearly twice the national average, but the situation has changed today. He said that the people of Punjab want an answer as to why the state’s economic potential is not being fully utilised.

Allegations of 'Publicity Over Work'

The Chief Minister alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government has given Punjab more publicity than work and more advertisements than results. Repeating false claims does not strengthen an economy. An economy becomes strong when industries receive security, youth get employment, traders have confidence, farmers receive remunerative prices and the benefits of government schemes reach people directly without discrimination, he said.

Saini said that it is the government’s responsibility to go among the people, listen to their problems and resolve them. Jokes work in cinema halls, but among the people, the discussion is about work, development and solutions to public problems. He alleged that the Congress had also made big promises to the people of Punjab but failed to fulfil them. The Aam Aadmi Party also made numerous promises, but they remained merely promises and people did not get relief from their problems, he alleged.

BJP's Governance in Haryana

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the present BJP government in Haryana has been working to fulfil the promises made to the people. Out of the 217 promises made during the 2024 Assembly elections, 70 have already been fulfilled within 18 months of the government’s tenure.

Saini said that the Haryana Government has provided major relief to kidney patients. Patients had to spend between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per dialysis session. However, in accordance with the promise made in the election manifesto, the Haryana Government has implemented the decision to waive the entire cost of dialysis. Patients now do not have to spend money from their own pockets for this treatment.

Punjab is slated to go the polls early next year. ANI)