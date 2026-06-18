Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has ordered strict action against districts lagging in the TB-Free India campaign, warning adverse entries for CMOs with screening rates below 60%. He directed 100% TB screening within a week, daily monitoring by the DG Health, and intensified efforts to improve maternal healthcare.

Uttarakhand's Chief Secretary, Anand Bardhan, pulled up officials on Thursday over the slow progress of the TB-free India campaign. During a video conference with all District Magistrates, he expressed his serious disappointment with the sluggish pace in some districts. The Chief Secretary has ordered that Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) in districts where the patient screening assessment rate is below 60% will receive an adverse entry, which is a negative mark on their service record.

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TB Screening Target: Finish 100% Screening in One Week

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary made it clear that the TB-free India campaign needs to be fast-tracked in the state. He gave all districts a strict deadline: complete 100% of the patient screening and assessment process within the next week. He also instructed them to prioritise the campaign in high-sensitivity and high-risk villages.

Daily Monitoring of TB Campaign: DG Health to Keep a Daily Watch

To ensure the campaign is monitored effectively, the Chief Secretary has directed that the Director-General of Health will conduct daily reviews. He said that districts with low screening numbers must be given special attention. All CMOs have also been told to set clear targets for the campaign and deliver better results.

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Maternal Health Mission: Focus on Registering Pregnant Women and ANC Check-ups

The meeting also reviewed the state of maternal health services. The Chief Secretary stressed the need to focus on increasing registrations in the first trimester of pregnancy to strengthen prenatal care. This, he said, would help in identifying and managing high-risk pregnancies in time. He ordered officials to identify high-risk pregnancies and ensure they receive proper treatment and monitoring. He also asked them to take necessary steps to increase the number of ANC (Antenatal Check-up) tests in all districts.

High Risk Pregnancy Management: Strengthen Birth Waiting Homes

The Chief Secretary said that all districts must ensure they have enough Birth Waiting Homes. If needed, the One-Stop Centres run by the Women and Child Development Department can also be used. He gave specific instructions that considering the upcoming monsoon season, high-risk pregnant women from remote and difficult-to-reach areas must be moved to these waiting homes in advance. This will help avoid any complications during delivery.

Maternal Mortality Reduction: Special Focus on Cutting Down Deaths

The Chief Secretary added that the system for identifying and managing high-risk pregnant women and post-delivery high-risk mothers must be made stronger. This will help reduce preventable maternal deaths and improve the quality of maternal health services.

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Officials Present at the Meeting

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary L. Fanai, Special Principal Secretary Amit Sinha, Secretaries Shailesh Bagauli, Nitesh Jha, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Chandresh Kumar Yadav, Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, Brijesh Kumar Sant, Vinay Shankar पाण्डेय, Dr. S.N. Pandey, and Vinod Kumar Suman, along with Commissioner Deepak Rawat, Anand Swaroop, and District Magistrates from various districts.