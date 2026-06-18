Ahead of upcoming elections, Uttarakhand's Election Department has accelerated its SIR campaign to ensure an accurate voter list. Chief Electoral Officer said 99% of enumeration forms have been distributed, while 76,754 voters were identified under the ASDD category. Political parties have been asked to assist Booth Level Officers before July 7.

With an eye on upcoming elections, a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign is now in full swing in Uttarakhand to make the voter list more accurate and transparent. On Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer Dr. B.V.R.C. Purushottam held a meeting with representatives of recognised national political parties at the Secretariat to review the campaign's progress and ask for their support. During the meeting, various aspects of the voter list revision were discussed. The Chief Electoral Officer appealed to the political parties to help the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) on the field and ensure all eligible voters are correctly identified.

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99% of Enumeration Forms Distributed

The Chief Electoral Officer reported that the distribution of enumeration forms across the state is nearly complete, at 99 percent. Along with this, about 20 percent of these forms have already been digitised. He has instructed all District Election Officers (DEOs) to complete the digitisation work according to daily targets and within the set deadline, so the voter list can be updated on time.

Over 76,000 Voters Marked in ASDD Category

Dr. Purushottam shared that since the special campaign began on June 8, field verification by BLOs has identified 76,754 voters in the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate) category. He urged political parties to have their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) work with the BLOs before July 7 to help identify and verify these voters. The main goal is to make sure that no eligible voter is accidentally removed from the electoral roll.

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Here's the Full Schedule for the SIR Drive

According to the Election Department, the revision process will be completed with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. Following this, the draft voter list will be published on July 14, 2026. People will have the chance to file claims and objections from July 14 to August 13, 2026. All claims and objections will be resolved between July 14 and September 11, 2026. The final voter list will be published on September 15, 2026.

Appeal for Cooperation from Political Parties

The Chief Electoral Officer noted that various political parties have already appointed over 22,900 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for the state's 11,733 polling stations. He stated that the active participation of political parties would make the revision campaign more effective and transparent. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Election Department, along with representatives from the BJP, Congress, BSP, Aam Aadmi Party, and CPI(M).

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