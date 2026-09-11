Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar has given residents near forest areas until November 1 to surrender unlicensed firearms. He assured that those who comply can apply for legal licenses, warning of serious charges for non-compliance after the deadline.

In a stern push to regulate firearms and curb illegal possession, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday announced a one-time window for residents living near forest borders to turn in all unpermitted weapons. Addressing the media alongside Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka CM stated that individuals possessing unauthorised guns for self-defence have until November 1 to surrender them voluntarily

Amnesty Details and Licensing Promise

He said, “Today, my Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy and I have decided to give an opportunity to people living near forest areas to surrender all their unlicensed weapons. If it’s for their protection, I am giving them one month’s time, until November 1.”

Assuring locals that genuine security requirements will be addressed legally, D K Shivakumar confirmed that eligible applicants who surrender their unauthorised firearms will be permitted to apply for proper legal licenses. “I will inform the DG as well. The two departments will hold a joint meeting, and I am appealing to those people to surrender all the guns they have kept for their protection. We will definitely provide licences to those who are eligible. I do not want any unlicensed weapons to be kept in their houses.”

Drawing historical parallels to a similar mass surrender campaign initiated during former Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde’s tenure, which saw thousands of illegal weapons handed over, Karnataka CM stressed that the initiative aims to clear households of unverified hardware. “I remember when Mr Ramakrishna Hegde was there, thousands of unlicensed guns were surrendered. So now also I would like to appeal to all of them, and before November 1st they should surrender all their guns and apply for a new license, which we will look at. After November 1st, if we trace them, if we track them, we will know. We also know in villages. We’ll have our own information, and they have to face serious charges,” Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said.

Recent Police Action Against Suspected Arms Maker

Earlier in August, A suspected arms maker was injured in a police firing incident in Bengaluru's Bandepalya police station limits in the early hours of Friday after he allegedly attacked a police constable during an operation, police said.

According to DCP Electronic City, Narayan, the incident took place at around 12:50 am on August 28 near Somasundara Palya Lake. Acting on credible information, Bandepalya Police Inspector Manjunath RV deputed PSI Sachin Gowda and police constable Sandeep Kamble to trace 34-year-old Zeeshan, a resident of Subash Nagar in Electronic City, who was suspected of being involved in arms-related activities.

Police said Zeeshan was also allegedly associated with Adil Akmal, who was arrested by Madivala Police in connection with the murder case of Suhel. After locating Zeeshan near Somasundara Palya Lake, the police team reportedly approached him.

Police said that on seeing the officers, Zeeshan took out a weapon and allegedly attacked constable Sandeep Kamble. During the confrontation, Kamble sustained injuries to his left hand, according to police.

Police said PSI Sachin Gowda initially fired one round into the air in an attempt to stop the attack and rescue the injured constable. However, the suspect allegedly continued attacking the police personnel and also threw chilli powder at them.

Police said the PSI subsequently fired one round at Zeeshan's right leg as a last resort. Following the incident, both Zeeshan and constable Kamble were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Trauma Centre in Jayanagar for treatment.

Police said both the injured suspect and the constable are safe and receiving medical attention. A forensic and scene-of-crime team visited the location following the incident, while the crime scene was secured for further investigation.

DCP Narayan also visited the spot, hospital and police station to review the situation. A case was registered at Bandepalya Police Station under Crime No. 175/2026 under Sections 109, 132 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act.

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