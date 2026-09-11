A railway embankment near Bania village in Bihar's Rangra Chowk block breached under pressure from the rising Kosi River. The breach washed away 15 metres of the structure, causing floodwater to surge towards already inundated villages.

The rising water level and mounting pressure of the Kosi River have triggered fresh alarm in Rangra Chowk block, after an old railway line embankment near Bania village breached under the strain, washing away nearly 15 metres of the structure. Floodwater surged rapidly towards nearby villages following the breach, while roughly half of the Sadhopur-Bania road was also damaged by the force of the water.

According to local reports, the water level of the Kosi River rose sharply after heavy overnight winds and rainfall, steadily increasing pressure on the railway line embankment. The mounting pressure eventually caused around 15 metres of the embankment to give way suddenly late at night, after which floodwater began spreading rapidly towards low-lying areas.

Worsening Flood Situation

The floodwater released after the embankment breach is advancing towards Sadhopur, Masudanpur-Baisi, Bhawanipur, Navgachia-Bania and surrounding areas, all of which were already grappling with flood conditions. The fresh breach has heightened concern among villagers in the region and also damaged nearly half of the Sadhopur-Bania road, raising fears that movement in the area could be disrupted.

Several villages in Rangra block, including Madrauni and Chapar, were already surrounded by floodwaters before the embankment breach. Officials fear the situation could worsen further as a result of the fresh breach near Bania. Villagers are reportedly keeping a close watch on the rising flow of water.

Administration Swings into Action

Following news of the breach, the district administration and the concerned department swung into action. District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey is monitoring the situation closely, and restoration work on the damaged section of the embankment has already begun. Departmental staff and resources have been deployed at the site.

Restoration Efforts Face Challenges

However, workers are facing significant difficulty in repairing the breach due to the strong current of water. The department's biggest challenge remains restoring the damaged section of the embankment as quickly as possible amid the continuing strong flow. Restoration efforts are currently underway alongside administrative monitoring of the situation. With water continuing to flow steadily through the breach, residents of the surrounding villages remain anxious about the growing threat of flooding in the area. (ANI)