Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami received birthday wishes from PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath and Pawan Kalyan. Here’s what the leaders said and how Dhami responded.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received birthday wishes from several prominent political leaders on Wednesday, September 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, extended greetings to Dhami on his birthday.

PM Modi Wishes Pushkar Singh Dhami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Dhami through a post on X and highlighted his efforts towards Uttarakhand’s progress across different sectors. Modi also referred to Dhami’s commitment to empowering the poor and wished him a long and healthy life.

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Dhami responded by thanking the Prime Minister for his wishes and blessings. He said Modi’s vision for Uttarakhand’s development and his special connection with the state continue to serve as a source of inspiration. Dhami also said the Prime Minister’s trust gives the state government encouragement to pursue its goals with greater dedication and momentum.

Dhami Recalls PM Modi’s Kedarnath Vision

In his response, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister also referred to Prime Minister Modi’s vision for the state from the sacred land of Kedarnath. Dhami said the state government is working towards turning that vision for Uttarakhand’s future into reality.

He also reiterated the government’s stated objective of making the third decade of the 21st century a decade of Uttarakhand’s development.

Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh Extend Greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Dhami on his birthday, highlighting his work related to Uttarakhand’s culture as well as development.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh similarly extended his greetings and spoke about efforts to preserve Uttarakhand’s distinct identity and rich heritage while advancing development and opportunities for residents.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished Dhami good health, long life and happiness on the occasion.

Yogi Adityanath, Pawan Kalyan Send Wishes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to Dhami and said he prayed to Baba Kedarnath for his good health and long life.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also sent his wishes, praying for Dhami’s health, strength and wisdom and wishing him continued success in public service.