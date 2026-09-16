CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Kishau Dam will supply drinking water to 4 states including Delhi and help clean the Yamuna. He also noted that Uttarakhand's mining revenue has quadrupled to over Rs 1,200 crore due to curbing illegal mining.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the Kishau Dam project, to be constructed across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, will provide drinking water to Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, besides generating electricity.

Speaking about the project, Dhami said the Kishau Dam would be particularly significant for Delhi in view of the challenges involved in cleaning the Yamuna River. “People will receive drinking water, and the Yamuna will be cleaned; once the Yamuna is clean, the Ganga will naturally become clean as well,” he said, adding that the project would also generate electricity.

Inter-State Disputes and Project Resolutions

Dhami said more than 10 major disputes between various states had been resolved over the past 12 years, with all parties involved being satisfied. He cited projects such as Ken-Betwa and Narmada, besides projects in Uttarakhand that had remained stalled for decades, including the Lakhwar Dam, Jamrani Dam and Song Dam projects in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand's Mining Revenue Surges

On mining revenue, Dhami said Uttarakhand’s mining revenue, which used to be around Rs 300-350 crore, had now crossed Rs 1,200 crore. “This is the third year now; mining revenue, which used to be around Rs 300-350 crore, is now crossing Rs 1,200 crore, and expectations are even higher for this year,” he said.

Dhami attributed the increase in revenue to steps taken to curb illegal mining and theft, saying revenue had increased by over Rs 900 crore annually. He added that the Government of India had awarded Uttarakhand an incentive of Rs 200 crore in recognition of the state’s performance, while other states were studying the model with the aim of implementing similar policies.

“The results are evident: the Government of India has awarded us an incentive of Rs 200 crore in recognition of our state's excellent performance, and other states are now studying our model with the aim of implementing this policy themselves," Dhami said.

CM Dhami Marks Birthday with Message of Service

On his birthday celebrations, CM Dhami said he made it a practice to begin his day by visiting children with disabilities who are pursuing their studies and receiving education. “I want to come among them, spend some time with them, and have a conversation with them. It has always been my practice to start my day by visiting this place, and I did so today as well,” he said.

Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken several steps and formulated schemes for the progress of differently-abled people, with efforts being made to empower them through education and training. He said they did not merely need sympathy and added that the youth of Uttarakhand were observing his birthday as Youth Day and a Day of Resolve through acts of service.

“Our objective is to reach every sector of the state where systems and facilities have not yet reached or where there are still shortcomings. We are working towards ensuring expansion and service delivery in all these areas and providing assistance to the people,” he said.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, arrived at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun, where he is celebrating his birthday.