The Delhi High Court has called for a report from Jail Authorities on the medical condition of Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of the Malviya Nagar hotel where a fire killed 23 people. Bajaj is seeking bail on medical grounds and is currently in jail.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday called for a report from Jail Authorities on the medical condition of Lovkesh Bajaj. Bajaj is the owner of Malviya Nagar hotel, where a fire broke out on June 3 and 23 people died. He was hospitalised and seeking bail on medical grounds.

Court Proceedings

The High Court had called for a report. Justice Manoj Jain was informed that Bajaj has been discharged from RML Hospital on September 15 after his surgery. He is in jail now in judicial custody.

Advocate Nitin Ahlawat alongwith Preeti Yadav appeared for Bajaj. It was argued that only a status report has been filed. No complete discharge summary has been filed. He had fainted in judicial custody. There are open wounds that need care. After hearing the submissions, the bench called for a report from the jail authorities on his medical condition. The matter has been listed on September 21 for hearing.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the bench had called for a status report from RML Hospital on the medical condition of Bajaj, who was hospitalised since August. A report was filed on Wednesday informing that Bajaj has been discharged after surgery at RML Hospital. Now he needs dressing that can be done at the jail hospital. After hearing the submissions, the bench called for a fresh status report from the jail authorities.

Police Investigation

Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet on September 2 in Saket court against Bajaj, Jay Mishra and Cook Kesar Negi. The court is to consider the charge sheet on September 17.

(ANI)