Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, PM Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended birthday wishes to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, wishing him excellent health and a long life. In a post on X, Yogi Adityanath said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Chief Minister of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji. Prayers from Baba Kedarnath that you attain a glorious life, excellent health, and long life.”

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also extended birthday wishes to Dhami, wishing him good health, strength and wisdom. In a post on X, CMO wrote,” Warm birthday wishes to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri @pushkardhami Ji. May you be blessed with good health, strength and wisdom.” “Wishing you a fulfilling year ahead and continued success in your journey of public service," he added.

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Extend Greetings

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday also extended birthday greetings to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, saying he was working hard to further the state’s progress across diverse sectors and was committed to empowering the poor. In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Birthday greetings to Uttarakhand CM, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji. He is working hard to further Uttarakhand’s progress across diverse sectors. Equally noteworthy is his commitment towards empowering the poor. May he lead a long and healthy life.”

Dhami thanked Modi for his affection, blessings and good wishes, and said the Prime Minister’s vision for the development of Uttarakhand was a source of inspiration. In a post on X, Dhami said, “Your special affection towards Uttarakhand and your clear vision for the development of this land of gods is a source of inspiration for us. Your trust empowers us to fulfil every resolve with complete dedication and momentum.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished Dhami on his birthday and said he was working with dedication to preserve the unique identity and rich heritage of Uttarakhand while giving new momentum to development and ensuring better opportunities and facilities for people in the state. (ANI)