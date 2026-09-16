Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini held a high-level meeting for the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,' a month-long campaign starting Sept 17. The drive will launch the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' for women and includes a bike yatra for PM Modi's birthday.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday held a high-level review meeting to finalise preparations for the upcoming 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,' a month-long statewide campaign scheduled to run from September 17 to October 17.

Statewide Campaign Kick-off and Initiatives

The campaign will begin with the lighting of 'Aashirwad ka Diya' at all cultural and developmental landmarks across the state on Thursday morning, with the 'Namo Marathon' in Ambala. A program marking Lord Vishwakarma Jayanti will be held tomorrow afternoon.

The campaign will feature the official launch of the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana.' The scheme aims to empower low-income households by extending direct financial welfare benefits to women belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate several development projects from Mahendragarh tomorrow. The day's events will conclude in Kurukshetra, where a solemn 'Gita Aarti' will be organised along the sacred banks of Brahma Sarovar, accompanied by a mega drone show showcasing the state's cultural legacy and developmental vision.

Spreading Message of Service and Good Governance

Running from September 17 to October 17, the drive aims to spread the message of service, good governance, welfare of the poor, and a developed India at the booth level, rather than simply a series of events.

Kashi to Vadnagar Bike Ride to be Main Attraction

The campaign's main attraction will be a bike ride from Kashi to Vadnagar, Gujarat. The yatra will begin on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, after the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is offered water from 10 rivers, and will conclude approximately 20 days later on October 7th in his birthplace, Vadnagar.

The ruling party aims to connect the Prime Minister's 25 years of public life with activities of service, good governance, development, and welfare of the poor, thereby expanding the reach of the campaign to different social segments. (ANI)