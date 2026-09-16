Punjab Police busted a cross-border smuggling module in Amritsar, arresting four individuals. A total of 27 kg of heroin, a foreign-made pistol, and cartridges were seized. The module was reportedly operated by a Dubai-based operative.

The Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar foiled a cross-border smuggling module and arrested four accused, recovering 27 kg of heroin, a sophisticated foreign-made .30 bore PX5 pistol and three cartridges, in what the DGP Punjab Police described as a breakthrough against narcotics and illegal arms smuggling on his X account.

Dubai Link and Modus Operandi

According to the Punjab Police, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were operating in coordination with a Dubai-based operative and cross-border smugglers, and were supplying the recovered contraband further on his instructions.

Investigation Underway

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar in connection with the case, the Punjab Police said on X.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete backwards and forward linkages of the smuggling network and identify all persons involved, the police said.

The Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining strict vigil against cross-border smuggling and taking decisive action against drug trafficking, illegal arms supply and organised criminal networks operating in the state.