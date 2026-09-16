Tabish Nisar, a Muslim advocate from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, has gained viral social media attention for getting a permanent chest tattoo supporting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The tattoo boldly declares Adityanath as the Next PM.

A Muslim advocate from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, has grabbed attention online after permanently tattooing his support for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath across his chest. Tabish Nisar, who describes himself as a “die-hard fan” of the BJP leader, got the words “Next PM, CM Sahab Maharaj Ji Yogi Ji BJP” inked on his chest.

Nisar said the tattoo was meant to express his admiration for Yogi Adityanath and the work of his government rather than to seek publicity. According to his remarks reported by India Today, he said he was particularly impressed by the Uttar Pradesh government's approach to law and order and its governance priorities.

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The Bijnor advocate also praised what he described as the government's efforts to improve law and order in the state. He claimed that curfew-like situations had been absent since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power and said he was impressed by its approach to tackling crime. These are Nisar's views about the state government's record.

Nisar further said he believed government welfare schemes were reaching people without discrimination. He also highlighted what he described as the administration's focus on the safety of women and girls.

The tattoo has attracted attention because of the permanent nature of the gesture. While political supporters often use posters, flags, photographs or social media posts to express their admiration, Nisar chose to make his support a permanent part of his body.

The incident has since circulated on social media, with videos showing the tattoo drawing reactions from internet users. Other reports from Bijnor also identified Nisar and described the tattoo as a permanent expression of his support for the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

The tattoo itself carries a direct political message, describing Yogi Adityanath as “Next PM” and also mentioning “CM Sahab Maharaj Ji Yogi Ji BJP.” Nisar's gesture comes as Yogi Adityanath remains a prominent political figure in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state's 2027 Assembly election, though the tattoo reflects Nisar's personal views rather than an election result or official prediction