Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has urged residents to light an ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ from 6 pm to 7 pm on September 17 for PM Narendra Modi’s birthday. Check the appeal and key details here.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday approaches on September 17, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has made a special appeal to residents of the national capital. She has urged people to light an ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ (lamp of blessings) at their homes between 6 pm and 7 pm on Thursday as a symbolic gesture of birthday wishes and blessings for the Prime Minister.

CM Rekha Gupta’s Appeal to Delhiites

According to the appeal, Delhi residents are being encouraged to participate in the initiative from their homes and send their good wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. CM Rekha Gupta urged people to pray for his good health, long life and continued strength to serve the country.

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The initiative is being presented as a collective gesture, with the Delhi government’s chief calling on families across the capital to join in by lighting a diya during the specified evening hour.

The official Delhi government website lists Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ on September 17

The diya-lighting appeal is scheduled for 6 pm to 7 pm on September 17, which marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The gesture is intended to express birthday greetings and blessings for the Prime Minister.

The appeal comes as Delhi prepares to mark the occasion with a broader public-service campaign. The Delhi government has also announced the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, scheduled to run from September 17 to October 17.

PM Modi’s Birthday and Last Year’s Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday falls on September 17. On his 75th birthday in 2025, the Prime Minister thanked people in India and abroad for their birthday wishes, blessings and messages of affection. In a post on X, he said the affection strengthened and inspired him.

This year, CM Rekha Gupta’s ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ appeal gives Delhi residents a specific time and way to participate in the birthday observance from their homes.