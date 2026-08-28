In a show of solidarity, residents of Guwahati's Nilachal Hill, devotees, and the Kamakhya Temple Management Committee sent relief to 500 flood-hit families in Assam's Sivasagar district, including essentials, household items, and cattle feed.

In a display of community solidarity, residents around the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple on Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, along with local youth and the Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee, provided a comprehensive relief package to flood-affected families in Assam's Sivasagar district. The Sivasagar-based NGO Meta Research Foundation supported the initiative on the ground by helping identify families in need of assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Kamakhya Temple Management Committee official Prabir Sarma said, "This initiative is entirely driven by the hearts and hands of the people of Nilachal Hill. Every single piece of relief material was contributed by our local youth, devotees, and residents to stand firmly with our brothers and sisters in Sivasagar during their hour of tragedy."

Comprehensive Relief Package

The joint efforts helped identify beneficiaries across the Demow, Nazira, and Sivasagar assembly constituencies. Relief materials were provided to 500 flood-affected families, with assistance focused on essential needs, sanitation, household rehabilitation, and support for livestock.

The relief package included 4,000 kg of cattle feed to support affected livestock, along with water purifiers, phenyl, bleaching powder, handwash, new clothes for men and women, slippers, gas stoves, pressure cookers, plastic mugs, and stainless steel utensils including plates, tumblers, spoons, frying pans, and bowls.

'Mother Kamakhya Herself Has Reached Out'

"When the floodwaters took our homes, we felt lost. Receiving these practical gifts directly from the devotees feels like Mother Kamakhya herself has reached out to protect us," a resident of Demow said.

The initiative connected the spiritual centre of Maa Kamakhya Temple on Nilachal Hill with the flood-affected communities of Sivasagar, highlighting the spirit of compassion and collective support during times of crisis. (ANI)