Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra highlights scaled-up safety protocols in fragile Himalayan zones like Kedarnath. The administration is on high alert due to climatic concerns, with continuous monitoring and disaster response teams in place.

Heightened Safety Protocols Amid Climate Concerns

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra on Friday highlighted heightened safety protocols across fragile Himalayan zones, noting that administrative watchfulness has been scaled up in light of recent climatic concerns witnessed in neighbouring mountain regions. Speaking to ANI, Mishra elaborated on the administrative measures and emphasised that continuous vigil is maintained across sensitive pockets.

The District Magistrate further heightened concerns over weather changes and glacier movement in the Himalayan region, including Kedarnath, following the devastating disaster in Nepal. He said, "The Kedarnath region in Rudraprayag district has long been considered highly sensitive, having witnessed massive destruction during the devastating disaster of 2013. Since then, the administration has maintained constant surveillance over vulnerable areas."

Constant Vigil During Pilgrimage Season

The District Magistrate stated that during the pilgrimage season, the government and district administration remain on alert to ensure the safety of devotees visiting Kedarnath Dham.

"The District Disaster Control Room is continuously monitoring Kedarnath and other sensitive areas of the district. Various disaster management equipment has also been installed at the shrine to enable immediate response in the event of any emergency," he added.

Fatal Boulder Incident on Kedarnath Trek

Earlier in August, in Rudraprayag, one pilgrim died and two others were injured after boulders fell near the Cheerbasaa helipad along the Kedarnath trekking route on Tuesday. The incident occurred when rocks and boulders fell near the trekking route, injuring pilgrims in the area.

Soon after information about the incident was received, teams from the YMF, District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and Aapda Mitras reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

According to Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra, the disaster rescue team received information about stones falling near Cheerbasaa and people being injured in the incident. "Our team reached the site and found that two people had suffered injuries, while one person had sustained serious injuries. They were rescued and sent to the hospital," Mishra said.

The injured pilgrims were brought to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Gaurikund, where they were provided medical treatment. However, the woman who had sustained serious injuries later succumbed to her injuries, the district administration said. The rescue teams responded promptly after receiving information about the incident and worked to evacuate the affected pilgrims from the site. The operation was carried out with the aim of ensuring the safety of pilgrims travelling along the Kedarnath trekking route.

Search for Technical Solutions

Mishra said authorities were looking at technical solutions to address such incidents at vulnerable locations along the trekking route. "Technical solutions are being looked at to tackle these accidents happening around the places on this trekking route," the District Magistrate said.

The administration is assessing such locations and exploring technical measures to minimise the risk of falling rocks and landslides in the future, with rescue and relief teams remaining prepared to respond to incidents involving pilgrims. The Kedarnath trekking route witnesses a large number of pilgrims during the pilgrimage season. (ANI)