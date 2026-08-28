Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across India, with a special Rakhi from Mata Shanta's ashram arriving for Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Other unique tributes include luxury gold Rakhis in Kolkata and tribal women tying Rakhis on trees in Jamshedpur.

Ayodhya Priest on Sacred Offering

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated with immense enthusiasm and cultural fervour across the country, marked by traditional rituals, sacred offerings, and unique community tributes spanning several states. In Ayodhya, Rakhis sent from the ashram of Lord Ram's sister, Mata Shanta, arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to be tied to Lord Ram Lalla on the auspicious occasion. The Rakhi was brought from the revered Shringi Ashram after traditional prayers were performed by saints.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Santosh Tiwari, a priest at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, said, "We have received the Rakhis; it has reached us. Now, it will be offered to Ram Lalla Ji, all four brothers, and additionally to all the priests because it has also come for the priests as 'prasad' (blessed offering). We have received it from Shringi Ashram through Mata Shanta. We are going to put it on now. There is immense enthusiasm; the excitement in everyone's hearts is palpable. The festival of Rakhi represents an unbreakable bond between a brother and a sister, and this festival is a sacred one. It cannot be described in words."

Elaborating on the temple rituals, Tiwari added, "As for the offerings, '56 Bhog' is being presented. The Lord dons new clothes every day, and fresh garlands made of fine flowers are brought daily from Delhi. It is being celebrated with great joy and fervour."

Unique Rakhi Tributes Across India

Meanwhile, the build-up to the festival witnessed creative and opulent tributes on the eve of Raksha Bandhan across various cities. In Kolkata, luxury took centre stage as jewellery designer RR Agarwal showcased an exclusive 18-carat gold Rakhi studded with diamonds, priced at Rs 1 lakh. "We have started creating gold rakhis starting at Rs 10,000, while diamond-studded ones go up to Rs 1 lakh... Sales haven't been massive due to the high gold prices, but considering the rates, the sales have been decent, especially in the mid-range segment... We have placed a special focus on the preferences of Gen Z, as they tend to be particularly enthusiastic about the Rakhi festival," Agarwal told ANI.

In Maharashtra's Nagpur, students from local schools and colleges celebrated the festive spirit on August 27 by designing a massive 65x75-foot 'Maha Rakhi' which is completely made using waste materials, making it eco-friendly.

Environmental Pledge in Jamshedpur

In Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, tribal women marked the eve of Raksha Bandhan with an environmental conservation pledge, tying Rakhis to forest trees to symbolise their resolve to protect nature.

Speaking to ANI, Padma Shri awardee Jamuna Tudu said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we have tied rakhis on trees for their long life. This is the entire forest. We have taken a pledge that until the last moment, we will not let the trees be cut."

Local tribal woman Reshma Mardi said, "...We have learned from our ancestors, and they always protect the forests. The forest is like our parents... We tie rakhis to the trees. We want to tell the coming generations the same."

The nationwide celebrations continue to reflect the timeless essence of the festival, binding families, communities, and traditions across the country.