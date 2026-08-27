CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with students at the 'Chief Minister Youth Student Manthan' in Rudrapur. He discussed their 'My Dream Uttarakhand' vision, stressing the government's focus on youth empowerment for a developed state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the 'Chief Minister Youth Student Manthan' programme on 'My Dream Uttarakhand' at a private school in Rudrapur.

During the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with young students and listened to their ideas, suggestions and vision for the future of Uttarakhand. He also addressed their queries and guided them, saying that the students' energy, thinking and commitment towards a developed Uttarakhand were highly encouraging.

Youth Empowerment a Government Priority

The Chief Minister said that the government's priority is to ensure that the future generation of the state becomes strong, self-reliant and aware. He said that the ideas and suggestions of the youth could play an important role in shaping the direction of Uttarakhand's development. Providing better opportunities to young people in education, employment, skill development, innovation and entrepreneurship is among the government's key priorities, a press release said.

Vision for a 'Viksit Uttarakhand'

Dhami said that to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttarakhand', every sector, including education, employment, innovation, skill development, tourism, agriculture, sports and technology, is being strengthened. He said that the youth are Uttarakhand's greatest strength and that by providing opportunities to their dreams, ideas and talent, the state is moving towards becoming self-reliant, capable and developed.

Chief Minister said that the youth are not only the strength of today but also the leaders of tomorrow. Appreciating the efforts of students who participated in the essay competition on 'My Dream Uttarakhand', he said that the state is rapidly progressing in the fields of tourism, development, innovation, science and technology, and the government has introduced new policies for these sectors.

Promoting Science and Technology

Highlighting efforts to promote young talent in the field of science, the Chief Minister said that the country's fifth-largest Science City has been developed in Dehradun. Its main objective is to provide talented students of the state with opportunities to lead the country and the world in the fields of science and technology, the release highlighted.

Leadership and National Contribution

Emphasising the importance of leadership, Dhami said that leadership is not limited to politics alone. People who excel in sports, medicine, science, media and industry are also true leaders in their respective fields. He also urged the youth to associate themselves with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and contribute to the development of the country and the state. He extended his greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

'My Dream Uttarakhand' Competition a Success

The Chief Minister said that the 'My Dream Uttarakhand' competition has received an overwhelming response from students across the state. Under the campaign, as many as 267,744 students have submitted their essays and ideas. He said that the thoughts expressed by the students reflect their vision and commitment towards Uttarakhand's development, prosperity and a bright future, the release added.

Dhami said that Uttarakhand's young generation is conscious and aware of the future of the state. By linking the students' dreams, suggestions and innovative ideas with the state's development process, the government will work towards building a strong, self-reliant and developed Uttarakhand.

Around 800 students and teachers from various schools attended the programme. Mayor Vikas Sharma, Minister of State Anil Kapoor Dabbhu, Rampal Singh, Dinesh Mansera, Uttam Dutta, Farzana Begum, former MLA Rajesh Shukla, district president Kamal Jindal, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganapati and others were also present. (ANI)