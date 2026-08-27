CM Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the teaser and poster of Bala Gauriya, a film based on Golju Devta’s childhood and Uttarakhand’s folk traditions. The film is expected to release in October.

Uttarakhand movie “Bala Gauriya,” whose aim is to portray folk culture and traditions of the state on the silver screen, has taken an important step. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the film’s teaser and poster at his residence. This film is being produced by Himadri Productions and revolves around the childhood of the famous folk god Golju Devta. According to the reports, the film will be released in the first week of October.

CM Dhami Launches Bala Gauriya Teaser And Poster

In the function of the teaser and poster launching, Dhami congratulated the whole crew of the film. This film is being directed by Nitin Tiwari and produced by Manoj Chandola. Its story has been crafted based on the folklore and traditions of Uttarakhand and childhood life of the god Golju Devta. This project is being seen as the effort to acquaint younger generation with the culture of the state via movies.

Film To Bridge Gap Of Folk Culture Among Youth

The Chief Minister noted that the folk culture, myths, customs, and folk deities of Uttarakhand were an integral part of its unique identity. He pointed out that films like Bala Gauriya can be instrumental in linking the youth with this heritage and showcasing the state’s culture to people in other parts of India. Dhami further highlighted the need to preserve the cultural heritage of the state over the centuries and pass it on to future generations.

Uttarakhand Promotes Film Tourism

Dhami added that the state government was actively trying to promote film tourism in Uttarakhand. Natural landscape and rich cultural heritage of the state can attract many filmmakers to the place.

As per the Chief Minister, the provisions of Uttarakhand tourism policy are being framed to promote film tourism in the state, give incentive for shooting films and facilitate permission procedure. Provision for film cities has also been made at various locations in the state.

Creating Jobs for Local Youths

There will also be efforts made by the government towards job creation and self-employment within the film industry. Dhami feels that more film production may help in boosting the state’s economy as well as providing more recognition for the art, culture, languages and tourism places of Uttarakhand.

The filmmaker was also advised to produce more films based on the folk stories, gods and cultural heritage of the state, and he assured of his support for them from the government. Various members of the cast and crew of the film Bala Gauriya were present in the launch event of the film. The film is scheduled to release in the first week of October.