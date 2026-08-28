Uttarakhand’s healthcare infrastructure could get a major boost as the Centre examines CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s proposals for a super-speciality hospital and paramedical college under the state medical university.

Medical education and health facilities in the state of Uttarakhand have been given an impetus from the center. The two proposals that were presented before the Union Government by Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami are being considered by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Both the proposals revolve around setting up a super-speciality hospital and paramedical college under the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University. Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda has set the ball rolling on the proposals by sending them to the respective divisions for consideration.

Proposal for Setting Up a Super-Speciality Hospital

One of the important proposals pertains to the setting up of a super-speciality hospital under Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University.

Union Health Ministry has sent the proposal for consideration by the respective department/ division. If the proposal is cleared, then the proposed medical facility can prove beneficial for providing specialized treatment to the people in Uttarakhand.

A super-speciality healthcare network would go a long way in ensuring that there is less need for people to leave the state for further medical treatment. Nevertheless, the project is still under examination, and all future decisions will be dependent on its results.

Second Paramedical College Project to Be Examined

The second proposal concerns creation of a paramedical college within the university structure. The Union Health Ministry has also taken up the examination of this project in the relevant division.

Creation of such an institute would mean the development of skilled paramedical specialists necessary for various medical institutions. Paramedics are important participants in the provision of healthcare services, which means that a skilled workforce is a crucial component in improving the health care system of the state.

Call for Improvement of Healthcare Services and Medical Education

The advancement of both proposals to central level of examination is being considered an important event in the context of Uttarakhand's health care and medical education.

The super-speciality hospital project should facilitate provision of specialized health care facilities, and the paramedical college project can facilitate the creation of a stronger pool of paramedical specialists.

The enhancement of infrastructure along with the development of competent health care professionals remains essential for such a mountainous state where there is limited availability of health care that is highly advanced in various regions. It is yet another attempt by the government of Uttarakhand to improve its health care capacities.