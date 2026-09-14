UP Minister A K Sharma's visit to waterlogged Varanasi areas led to the suspension of Executive Engineer Pawan Kumar Gupta. Gupta was found negligent in operating sewage pumps, causing severe flooding and public hardship in the city.

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma, during his September 12-13 visit to Varanasi, inspected waterlogged areas in the city and directed officials to ensure immediate drainage of accumulated water on a war footing. During the inspection, Minister A K Sharma reviewed the waterlogging situation. A K Sharma expressed his deep displeasure and clarified that the public should not face any inconvenience due to waterlogging and that negligent officials would be held accountable.

Engineer Suspended for Gross Negligence

In this context, strict government action was taken after serious negligence was discovered in the operation of the pumps at the Chaukaghat Sewage Pumping Station and the Goithaha STP. Pawan Kumar Gupta, Executive Engineer in the Construction Division (Engineering/Mechanical), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban), Varanasi, has been suspended based on prima facie evidence of serious negligence and indifference in the discharge of his official duties. Along with the suspension, a disciplinary inquiry has been initiated against him under Rule 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999. The Chief Engineer (Purchase), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban), Lucknow, has been appointed as the ex-officio investigating officer.

Details of the Lapses

Prima facie, it emerged that Pawan Kumar Gupta failed to prepare an action plan, including estimates, for the installation of the necessary gates/barriers to prevent backflow of the river at the Chaukaghat Sewage Pumping Station and failed to take the required action in compliance with instructions issued by higher authorities.

Furthermore, on September 3 and 4, 2026, the pumps at the Chaukaghat Sewage Pumping Station and Goithaha STP were shut down. Due to the pumps not operating on time during heavy rainfall, excessive load on the sewer lines occurred, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city, causing hardship and inconvenience to the public. This negligence also affected the department's image.

A Clear Message on Accountability

Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma had clearly stated during his visit to Varanasi that negligence at any level would not be tolerated in addressing public problems like waterlogging. He directed officials to effectively monitor all pumping stations and drains for water drainage and to ensure immediate corrective action wherever deficiencies or negligence are found. This action, taken in compliance with Minister A K Sharma's instructions, sends a clear message that negligence, indifference, or disregard for the instructions of higher officials in public interest work will not be tolerated at any level.

Urban Development Department is placing special emphasis on ensuring accountability of officials, along with finding a permanent and effective solution to the problem of waterlogging in cities. During the period of suspension, Pawan Kumar Gupta will remain associated with the office of Chief Engineer (Kanpur Region), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban), Kanpur. He will be paid a subsistence allowance as per rules during the suspension period. (ANI)