A satirical AI-generated video of Keralam CM VD Satheesan dancing, created by a Thrissur firm, was taken down by Meta after going viral. The CM enjoyed the video but raised concerns about the legal implications of AI-generated content.

A satirical AI-generated video featuring Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan dancing with Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) employees, which went viral on social media, has been taken down by Meta in India, according to the video’s creators. The video was created by Thrissur-based firm Reach You Dot In and published on its 'AI Kavala' social media page. The video, which satirised power cuts in Keralam, had garnered millions of views across social media platforms.

Speaking to ANI, Reach You Dot In owner Abhijith KS said the company received a notification from Meta stating that the video had been removed in India following a complaint. The video had attracted widespread attention for its humorous portrayal of the Chief Minister dancing alongside KSEB employees, with the AI-generated visuals being shared extensively online. Abhijith said the company does not intend to file a complaint against the removal of the video.

Chief Minister Reacts to Viral Video

Meanwhile, reacting to the issue, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said he enjoyed the video, but acknowledged that there were certain legal issues involved. Earlier, speaking at a seminar on "Music, Cinema and Law" organised by the Kerala Judicial Academy and the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) in Ernakulam, Satheesan had highlighted the legal challenges posed by artificial intelligence after the video went viral.

"I saw the video and found that I was dancing better than Mohanlal and my friend, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. I was stunned and shocked," Satheesan had said in a lighter vein.

Legal Ramifications of AI Content

However, he raised questions about the legal implications of AI-generated creations and the need for changes in the existing legal framework. "Now Artificial Intelligence is creating music, creating dance, creating everything. How can we interpret in law of the new technologies' creations?" he said.

Satheesan said laws need to evolve with changing technology, particularly to protect creative industries from unauthorised use of an individual's identity and work. "Law is living law, law is changing time to time. I hope that after the introduction of this future technology, there should be many changes in the legal framework also," he said.

"Existing laws should be amended wherever necessary to protect the film industry from being pushed into a crisis," he added.

The incident has brought renewed attention to the challenges surrounding AI-generated content, including the use of a person's face, voice, movements and performances without consent.

The AI-generated video surfaced amid growing discussions around regulation of synthetic media, deepfakes and the need for legal safeguards concerning digital replicas of individuals. (ANI)