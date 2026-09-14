Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi inspected sanitation in Wards 51 & 53, expressing displeasure at a garbage heap and ordering action. He reviewed compactor construction and urged citizens to help keep Delhi clean under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi continuing the series of inspections under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi' campaign launched by Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Monday inspected Wards 51 and 53 of the North-West Zone to assess the sanitation arrangements. The Mayor also reviewed the construction work of compactors being installed at 'Garbage Vulnerable Points'.

According to the press release by the Delhi Mayor's office, Dharmveer Sharma, Vice Chairman of the Works Committee, MCD and Councillor of Ward 53; Anshul Sirohi, Deputy Commissioner, North-West Zone along with senior officials and staff of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were present during the inspection.

Mayor Orders Action Over Garbage Heap

Mayor Wahi expressed deep displeasure upon seeing a heap of garbage near the Kali Mata Temple on the Outer Ring Road. The Mayor said that if this is the situation during an inspection, one can only imagine the state of cleanliness on ordinary days. He ordered strict action against the concerned official and the imposition of a heavy fine on the concessionaire.

The Mayor appealed to citizens to pay special attention to cleanliness after organising Bhandaras at temples or to request MCD officials for assistance regarding cleanup. Mayor stated that no negligence regarding Delhi's sanitation system would be tolerated.

Review of Infrastructure and Development Works

He instructed Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials to work continuously at the grassroots level to strengthen waste management at the ward level, ensure timely waste disposal and maintain cleanliness in public spaces. Wahi inspected a compactor currently under construction near Safeda Wala Park in Ward No. 51, North-West zone and directed officials to complete the construction work as soon as possible.

Subsequently, the Mayor inspected the E and F Blocks of Prashant Vihar and reviewed the ongoing development works. He directed officials to remove encroachments from the roads. Expressing dissatisfaction with the area's sanitation, the Mayor ordered immediate improvements to the cleanliness system.

The Mayor also inspected a compactor under construction in Rohini Sector-3 and instructed officials to make it operational at the earliest.

Appeal for Citizen Cooperation

Wahi stated that the Municipal Corporation plans to install compactor machines at 'Garbage Vulnerable Points' to ensure proper waste disposal. He emphasized the need for citizens' cooperation in the campaign to create a garbage-free and clean Delhi.

He appealed to citizens to segregate household waste at the source before disposal, noting that by keeping such small details in mind, they could assist the Corporation. (ANI)