SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal blamed the Congress and AAP governments for Punjab's power crisis, stating no new thermal, solar, or biomass plant was set up in 10 years, leading to severe outages affecting farmers and development.

Amid recurring power outages across Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday accused the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments of failing to increase power generation capacity in the state, alleging that no new thermal, solar or biomass power plant was established in the last 10 years.

Addressing the issue of recurring power outages in Punjab, Badal said farmers were facing difficulties due to the shortage of electricity supply, especially during the paddy season. "Punjab is facing a serious power crisis. Unfortunately, during the last ten years, five years under the Congress government and five years under the Aam Aadmi Party government, not a single new thermal plant, solar plant, or biomass plant was established. Not even one major agreement was signed to increase power generation capacity," Badal said.

He alleged that the lack of increase in power generation capacity had affected farmers and the state's development. "Farmers are struggling, paddy crops are suffering, and electricity is often unavailable when it is needed most. If you want to save Punjab, restore its status as a power-surplus state, and ensure continued development, then support the Shiromani Akali Dal," he added.

SAD Vows to Make Punjab Power-Surplus Again

Earlier on Saturday, highlighting the thermal power projects commissioned during the Akali Dal's tenure, Badal stated that the party would work towards making the state power-surplus again. "If the Akali Dal had not been in power, we would not have built so many thermal plants, and there would be no electricity in Punjab today. Even now I promise, I will make electricity surplus again. We will make up for these shortcomings from now on because, in these ten years, Congress and AAP have completely ruined Punjab," he added.

Government Cites High Demand, Shortfall from Central Pool

Addressing the supply constraints from Chandigarh, Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond stated that high demand has strained available generation, adding that the state has not received its scheduled share of electricity from the central pool. "The current demand in Punjab is 17,000 MW. Our current power availability is around 14,000 MW, which is a 3,000 MW shortage. The three main tasks are to highlight the 1,000 MW of power we receive from the central government, which is our right as Punjab. This time, we are not getting 1,000 MW of power from the central government," Sond told ANI. (ANI)