BJP District President Poonjilal Gayri hailed the party's victory in Banswara Municipal Council as a win for ordinary voters, promising to work with humility and bring a wave of development with the Chief Minister's blessings.

BJP Hails Victory in Banswara

BJP District President Poonjilal Gayri on Monday described the BJP’s victory in Banswara Municipal Council as a victory for the common voters and said the party would work with humility and remain at the service of the people to usher in a wave of development. Speaking to ANI, Gayri said, “This is a victory for the ordinary voters of Banswara...we will work with humility, placing ourselves at the service of the people, to usher in a wave of development with the CM's blessings; the board has been formed. We will certainly coordinate with the Chief Minister and, with the people's blessings, visit every ward to fulfil all their needs.”

“By giving the Banswara BJP a clear majority, they have proven that only the BJP can deliver development,” he added.

Calling it a “resounding success for the BJP”, Gayri said the victory was due to the blessings of the people. “It is a confirmed victory for the BJP; the lotus has bloomed in Banswara once again, thanks to everyone's blessings,” he said.

Party Confident of Forming Boards in Garhi, Kushalgarh

Gayri said that in Garhi, too, the BJP is “neck-and-neck” and claimed that the party would form the board there as well. “On the soil of Kushalgarh, ten of our candidates have already won, and one independent winner is also effectively ours; the BJP will form the board there too,” he said.

Commitment to PM Modi's Vision

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a ‘Vishwa Guru’ (global leader), Gayri said party workers would dedicate themselves to making Banswara a region of pride and self-respect. “We as humble party workers will dedicate ourselves to making Banswara a region of pride and self-respect; we will all work together,” he said.

Wider Election Results

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has so far won 63 wards, while the Indian National Congress secured victory in 44 wards as results for 120 wards of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation were declared on Monday under the Urban Local Body General Elections-2026. As per the available results declared so far, other parties and candidates have won 13 wards.

The election of chairpersons is scheduled for September 21, followed by deputy chairperson elections on September 22.

The final results for the remaining wards are awaited as the counting process continues. (ANI)