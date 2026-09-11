Shivam Kumar from Prayagraj is on a personal mission to clean the Ganga river. He documents his efforts on Instagram, showing him removing garbage like glass and clothes from the water. Despite facing dangers such as venomous snakes and broken glass, he continues his work.

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has taken on a daunting mission to clean the Ganga, spending hours removing garbage from the river despite facing dangerous conditions and financial difficulties. His videos documenting the effort have caught attention online, showing the risks he encounters while trying to keep the river clean.

Instagram user Shivam Kumar, a content creator and vlogger, has been sharing videos of his clean-up drives. He said he has dedicated his life to cleaning the polluted river and has been carrying out the work since last year. His posts show him entering the water and collecting waste that has accumulated along the riverbanks.

The garbage he encounters includes broken glass bottles, discarded clothes, cardboard boxes and food waste. In several clips, Shivam can be seen working with little more than rubber gloves as he removes the rubbish from the water.

One of his videos also showed a woman dumping bags of waste into the Ganga. The sight appeared to frustrate Shivam, particularly as he continues to spend his own time trying to clear the pollution. He highlighted the impact of such waste not only on the river but also on creatures living in it.

Sharing one of his clean-up posts, Shivam used the caption “Clean Ganga Day.”

However, his mission has not been without danger. In one video, he is seen walking through areas covered with broken glass while wearing chappals. Another clip shows him encountering venomous water snakes while working around the river.

Alongside the environmental challenge, Shivam has also spoken about the financial strain involved in continuing his work. One video shows him visiting different shops while looking for employment. He explained that he needed a source of income to support himself and continue funding the clean-up work that he considers his passion.

His videos have drawn praise from viewers who admired his determination to take direct action rather than simply discuss the problem of river pollution. Several users appreciated his consistency and willingness to return to the river despite the difficult conditions.

At the same time, viewers expressed concern over the amount of garbage being dumped into the Ganga and questioned why individuals like Shivam should have to shoulder the responsibility alone. Many argued that people using the riverbanks must take greater responsibility for disposing of their waste properly.