The Indian Coast Guard rescued 21 crew members after two merchant vessels collided off Kandla, Gujarat. In a separate operation off Mumbai, the ICG intercepted a boat, seizing illicit liquor and Rs 10 lakhs in a suspected smuggling case.

ICG Evacuates 21 After Vessel Collision Off Gujarat

The Indian Coast Guard evacuated 21 of the 24 crew members aboard merchant vessel MV KMAX EMPEROR after it collided with MV TRUE MARINER off OTB Kandla in Gujarat, Defence PRO Chennai said on Saturday. Following the collision, the Indian Coast Guard launched a swift operation and evacuated 21 crew members from MV KMAX EMPEROR.

Following a collision between merchant vessels MV KMAX EMPEROR & MV TRUE MARINER off OTB Kandla in Gujarat, @IndiaCoastGuard launched swift operation and evacuated 21 of the 24 crew members aboard MV KMAX EMPEROR. 3 remain onboard to support vessel operations. #VayamRakshamah pic.twitter.com/iMW9v0KieJ — Defence PRO Chennai (@Def_PRO_Chennai) September 12, 2026

In a post on X, Defence PRO Chennai said, "Following a collision between merchant vessels MV KMAX EMPEROR & MV TRUE MARINER off OTB Kandla in Gujarat, @IndiaCoastGuard launched a swift operation and evacuated 21 of the 24 crew members aboard MV KMAX EMPEROR. 3 remain onboard to support vessel operations."

Further details regarding the condition of the vessels or the crew were not immediately available.

ICG Foils Smuggling Bid Off Mumbai Coast

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, in a swift and coordinated maritime intelligence operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully intercepted a suspicious vessel suspected of illicit diesel smuggling off the coast of Mumbai, recovering concealed cash and contraband.

According to the release, acting on credible intelligence received at approximately 14:10 hrs on September 10, 2026, regarding unauthorised activities near an offshore Oil Rig, the ICG promptly diverted its Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel to investigate the area.

Following a tactical approach, the ICG intercepted and boarded the suspect vessel in the dark hours. A comprehensive search of the boat led to the discovery of illicit liquor and concealed, unaccounted cash amounting to approximately Rs 10 lakhs.

The apprehended vessel, along with its six crew members and the confiscated items, was subsequently escorted to Mumbai Harbour. The crew and the vessel have been handed over to the relevant authorities, and a joint investigation involving multiple law enforcement and maritime stakeholders has been initiated to uncover the broader network behind the suspected smuggling operation, as per the release.

Indian Coast Guard reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to curbing smuggling and neutralising illicit activities at sea, ensuring the continued safety, security and integrity of India’s maritime frontiers. (ANI)