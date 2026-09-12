Congress announces a phased approach for the Nagaon bypoll, promising to name its candidate soon. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Debasish Sharma, who expresses confidence in winning based on the party's development agenda and his local ties.

Setting the stage for the upcoming Nagaon bypoll, Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar on Saturday announced that the party is adopting a structured, phased approach and will reveal its official candidate within the next couple of days. Speaking to ANI, Sikdar addressed the ongoing preparations in Guwahati and announced that the name of the party candidate will be announced soon. He said, "In a few days, the Congress candidate will also be announced. We are working in a phased manner. In the next phase, the name of our candidate will definitely be announced, maybe in a day or two..."

Echoing confidence in the party's core values, senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia emphasised that the organisation remains steadfastly focused on public welfare and democratic fundamentals. "In a few days, the Congress candidate will also be announced. We are working in a phased manner. In the next phase, the name of our candidate will definitely be announced, maybe in a day or two," Saikia told ANI.

BJP Confident with Candidate Debasish Sharma

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Debasish Sharma, who has been named by the party for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam, has expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects, saying voters in the constituency want development and will choose the party with their “conscience” rather than emotions.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Dilip Saikia for their support. He also thanked the MLAs of Nagaon for their guidance and expressed gratitude to the people of the constituency for the affection shown to him. “I thank PM Modi, the national president of the BJP, Hemanta Biswa Sarma, and Dilip Saikia. I thank all the MLAs of Naugaon for their guidance. I’m grateful to the people of Naugaon for their love,” Sharma said.

Sharma also sought to underline his longstanding connection with the people of Nagaon, saying he would approach them not merely as a candidate but as a member of their family. “The opposition will say anything in politics, but my relationship with people here is very old. I won’t go to them as a candidate but as a member of their family,” he said.

The BJP candidate said voters in the constituency were aware of their priorities and wanted development. He argued that the BJP was the party capable of delivering that development. “The people of this constituency are intelligent. They want development. And they also know that, for development, the only answer is BJP,” Sharma said.

Sharma also expressed confidence that voters would make their choice based on their assessment of the issues rather than emotional considerations. “This time, people won’t vote with their emotions but with their conscience,” he said, adding that if voters exercised their franchise with their conscience, the BJP would “definitely win”.

The BJP’s Central Election Committee has approved Sharma’s candidature for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. The party announced his name on Friday, naming him as its candidate for constituency 09-Nagaon.

Former Nagaon District Commissioner and administrative officer Debashis Sarma, along with journalists Lenin Saurav Bora and Gunjan Kalita, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam on Tuesday. The three joined the party at a ceremony held at the BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters at Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha, in the presence of Assam BJP president and Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia and several senior party leaders. (ANI)