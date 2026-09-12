In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and the NCB seized 6.991 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 5.59 crore at Seling, Mizoram. Security forces intercepted two vehicles and detained two individuals in connection with the drug smuggling attempt.

Major Drug Bust in Mizoram

In a major crackdown against drug smuggling, Assam Rifles recovered 6.991 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued during a targeted anti-narcotics operation in Mizoram on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Spear Corps stated that the operation was executed in joint coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Aizawl. Acting on a specific intelligence tip-off, security officials intercepted two suspicious vehicles at Seling, Mizoram, and recovered 6.991 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 5.59 crore.

Following the vehicle interception, Assam Rifles detained two individuals in connection with the crime. According to Spear Corps, the operation underscores the unwavering resolve of security forces to dismantle narcotics networks and protect the region from the menace of drugs.

"Acting on specific intelligence, #AssamRifles under #SpearCorps, in a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Aizawl, intercepted two suspicious vehicles at Seling, #Mizoram. The operation led to the apprehension of two individuals and recovery of 6.991 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately ₹5.59 crore. The operation underscores the unwavering resolve of security forces to dismantle narcotics networks and protect the region from the menace of drugs," said Spear Corps.

Previous Seizures in Northeast

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the CRPF and state police, seized 10.891 kg of brown sugar worth approximately Rs 80 crore and 14,000 Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 2.5 crore during intelligence-based operations in Manipur's Jiribam and Assam's Sribhumi district, officials said on September 4.

The operations also resulted in the apprehension of six individuals, according to Assam Rifles. The operations were conducted under the aegis of Spear Corps as part of efforts to disrupt narcotics trafficking networks and prevent the movement of illegal drugs in the Northeast. (ANI)