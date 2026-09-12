BJP's Keya Ghosh defended Suvendu Adhikari's partaking in non-veg bhog amid Bageshwar Baba's remarks, citing West Bengal's culture. A Congress leader filed a police complaint against Shastri, accusing him of hurting Bengali sentiments.

BJP Defends Non-Veg Bhog Amid Controversy

Amid a row triggered by Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri's remarks on non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja, BJP leader Keya Ghosh on Saturday defended West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's partaking in the traditional bhog of pulao and fish to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat temple as per the temple's customs. "Suvendu Adhikari is a devotee of Maa Kali. He visited Maa Kali before the election results and has done so after becoming Chief Minister as well," Ghosh told ANI.

Highlighting different dietary habits across states, she said, "As for dietary habits, what Baba Bageshwar said is correct from his perspective... but our culture in West Bengal is different... His (Baba Bageshwar's) point is that one should not take meat or fish inside the 'mandap', that one should not desecrate the mandap." Accusing Congress of raising issues for electoral advantage, she added, "The Congress wants to demonstrate just how anti-Hindu they are, which is why they are presenting Baba Bageshwar's statement in this manner."

Congress Files Police Complaint

The row escalated after a police complaint filed by Congress leader Manash Sarkar against Dhirendra Shastri at Kolkata's Bhawanipore Police Station, alleging that his remarks on Bengali identity, food practices and Durga Puja hurt sentiments and could create social disharmony.

Manash Sarkar told ANI, "He has made remarks about Bengalis. He called us hypocrites. It means that we do anything in the name of religion. He is telling us what we should or should not eat. He is asking why we eat non-vegetarian food, why we eat fish, mutton, and chicken. Is he going to decide what we should eat? I am also asking the BJP leaders here: Do you agree with him or not?”

The Congress leader demanded an apology from Dhirendra Shastri and police action against him.

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya also maintained that consuming meat and fish is part of the Bengali culture.

Ghosh on TMC Symbol Row

Keya Ghosh also touched on the Election Commission's hearing on TMC's name and symbol; Ghosh said the matter rested entirely with the Commission. "This will be the decision of the Election Commission. To whom the election symbol of TMC will be given, that will be the decision of the Election Commission... but whichever Trinamool gets the election symbol, they are going to lose... The winner will be the BJP only. We can only say this much; the rest is up to the Election Commission's decision," she said.