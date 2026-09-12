The Himachal Pradesh High Court ordered a major administrative reshuffle in the state judiciary, transferring and posting 15 District and Additional District Judges with immediate effect, as per a notification issued by the High Court Registrar General.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered a major administrative reshuffle in the state judiciary, transferring and posting 15 District and Additional District Judges with immediate effect. According to a notification issued by High Court Registrar General Vikas Bhardwaj, the transfers and postings have been made in the interest of administration.

District and Sessions Judges Transferred

Parveen Chauhan's services have been placed at the disposal of the state government for posting as LR-cum-Principal Secretary (Law) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Ajay Mehta has been transferred from District and Sessions Judge (Forests), Shimla, to District and Sessions Judge, Sirmaur at Nahan, while Madan Kumar has been shifted from District and Sessions Judge, Kinnaur at Rampur Bushahr, to Principal Judge, Family Court, Mandi. Aman Sood, who was serving as Principal Judge, Family Court, Mandi, has been posted as District and Sessions Judge, Kangra at Dharamshala. Naresh Kumar has been transferred from District and Sessions Judge, Una, to District and Sessions Judge, Kullu, while Parkash Chand Rana has been shifted from District and Sessions Judge, Kullu, to District and Sessions Judge, Una. Rajesh Chauhan has been placed as District and Sessions Judge and posted as District and Sessions Judge (Forests), Shimla. Dr Abira Basu has also been placed as District and Sessions Judge and posted as District and Sessions Judge, Kinnaur at Rampur Bushahr.

Additional District and Sessions Judges Reshuffled

Among the Additional District and Sessions Judges, Gaurav Mahajan has been transferred from Sirmaur at Nahan to Addl. District and Sessions Judge-I, Shimla. Kanta Verma has been shifted from Addl. District and Sessions Judge-II, Una, to Addl. District and Sessions Judge-I, Kullu. Arvind Kumar has been transferred from Addl. District and Sessions Judge-I, Mandi, to Addl. District and Sessions Judge-II, Solan, while Parveen Garg has been shifted from Addl. District and Sessions Judge-I, Shimla, to Addl. District and Sessions Judge, Sarkaghat. Yajuvender Singh has been transferred from Addl. District and Sessions Judge-II, Shimla, to Addl. District and Sessions Judge-I, Mandi. Vivek Khanal has been shifted from Addl. District and Sessions Judge-II, Solan, to Addl. District and Sessions Judge, Sirmaur at Nahan, while Amit Mandyal has been transferred from Addl. District and Sessions Judge-I, Kullu, to Addl. District and Sessions Judge-II, Kullu.

High Court Directives

The High Court has directed that no judicial officer under transfer shall relinquish charge before holding the scheduled National Lok Adalat on September 12. The notification further stated that the District and Sessions Judge (Forests), Shimla, will hold a Circuit Court at Theog for one week during the third week of every month. (ANI)