A thrilling zipline ride at Maharashtra's Toranmal hill station turned frightening after a tourist got stranded mid-air above a 3,500-foot gorge. A swift rescue operation ensured the tourist was brought down safely.

A video circulating widely on social media shows a tourist hanging helplessly in the middle of a zipline over a massive 3,500-foot-deep gorge at Sitakhai Point in Toranmal, Maharashtra. What began as an adventure quickly turned into a tense situation when the tourist became stranded on the newly operational zipline, leaving onlookers worried

Rescue Team Brings Tourist Down Safely

According to the information available, the zipline operators were immediately alerted after the tourist got stuck. They quickly initiated a rescue operation and worked for a considerable time to reach the stranded person. After careful efforts, the operators successfully brought the tourist back to the ground without any reported injuries.

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Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns

The dramatic rescue has gone viral online, drawing mixed reactions from social media users. While many praised the rescue team's prompt response and professionalism, others questioned the safety measures and maintenance protocols of adventure activities at tourist destinations. The incident has once again highlighted the importance of strict safety checks and emergency preparedness for high-risk adventure sports.