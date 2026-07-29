A viral video showing a heated clash between an Army personnel and a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on a train has sparked widespread debate online after claims surfaced that the soldier was travelling without a ticket.

A video purportedly showing a physical altercation between an Army personnel and a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) aboard a train is making rounds on social media. The incident has triggered a heated discussion, with many users debating whether either party was justified in their actions.

According to claims accompanying the viral clip, the Army personnel was travelling without a valid ticket. When the TTE approached him and reportedly asked him to either produce a ticket or pay the applicable fare and penalty, the situation allegedly escalated into a heated argument before turning into a physical confrontation.

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The video captures moments of chaos inside the train coach, with passengers seen witnessing the exchange. However, the footage does not clearly show how the confrontation began or what exactly led to the alleged scuffle. As a result, the complete sequence of events remains unclear.

The clip has generated mixed reactions online. While some users argued that railway rules should be enforced equally and that every passenger is required to carry a valid ticket, others urged people not to jump to conclusions, pointing out that the viral video does not provide the full context of the incident.

At the time of writing, there has been no official statement from the Indian Railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), or the Army confirming the details of the incident. The claims circulating alongside the video have also not been independently verified.