Hundreds of Mahindra Thar and Toyota Fortuner owners came together in Daman for a road-safety campaign built around a powerful message, “Bhaigiri nahi, zimmedaari (Not show of power, but responsibility).”

Hundreds of Mahindra Thar and Toyota Fortuner owners came together in Daman for a road-safety campaign built around a powerful message, “Bhaigiri nahi, zimmedaari (Not show of power, but responsibility).” The initiative urged owners of the popular, high-powered SUVs to ditch reckless driving and embrace responsibility behind the wheel.

The “Thar-Fortuner Sankalp Yatra”, organised on September 9, saw a massive gathering of Thar and Fortuner SUVs at a parking area in Daman. Participants assembled in groups, carrying yellow placards highlighting the road-safety message and calling for a change in driving culture.

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Daman District Collector Saurabh Mishra administered the road-safety pledge to the SUV owners during the campaign. The Department of Information and Publicity, Daman, also shared a video of the event on its official X account.

The campaign revolved around striking slogans including “Not speed, but culture” and “Not show-off, but responsibility,” encouraging SUV owners to move away from the perception of power, speed and swagger and instead associate their vehicles with discipline and responsible road behaviour.

The initiative also echoed Mahindra’s #TharKaMatlabZimmedari road-safety campaign, with Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tagged in the social media post. The Sankalp Yatra delivered a clear message that powerful vehicle should come with an equally powerful sense of responsibility.