Union Minister Manohar Lal will participate in the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Houston, USA, from September 14-16. The meeting will focus on energy security, affordability, infrastructure development, and resilient energy supply chains.

Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal will participate in the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting to be held in Houston, United States of America, from September 14-16.

According to a press release, the meeting, hosted under the US G20 Presidency, will bring together Energy Ministers and senior representatives from G20 members to deliberate on key issues concerning global energy security, affordability, infrastructure development and resilient energy supply chains.

Key Deliberations and Ministerial Sessions

The Minister will participate in ministerial sessions under three key pillars - “Energy Security and Affordable Baseload,” “Permitting and Regulatory Efficiency,” and “Critical Minerals & Resilient Supply Chains.”

As per the release, the discussions will focus on strengthening energy security and affordability, facilitating timely development of energy infrastructure through efficient regulatory frameworks, and building secure, resilient and diversified critical-mineral supply chains.

India to Highlight Future-Ready Energy System

During the meeting, Manohar Lal will seek to highlight India’s approach towards building a resilient and future-ready energy system capable of meeting its rapidly growing energy needs while sharing India’s experience in enhancing permitting and regulatory efficiency through institutional and policy reforms as well as highlighting India’s focus on diversification, circularity, and strengthening the entire value chain of critical minerals.

The Minister’s participation will reaffirm India’s commitment to constructive international engagement and collective action in addressing evolving global energy challenges.

As per the release, India will continue to advocate pragmatic, inclusive and technology-neutral approaches that respect diverse national circumstances and advance secure, affordable, reliable, resilient and sustainable energy systems for all. (ANI)