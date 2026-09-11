Congress MP KL Sharma defended Rahul Gandhi's concerns over poor PMGSY roads in Raebareli, citing the contractor's 5-year liability. The issue drew fire from UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, who called Rahul Gandhi an 'incompetent MP'.

Congress MP KL Sharma has defended Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's concerns over the condition of roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Raebareli, saying potholes had appeared even though it had not been two years since the road was built.

Speaking to reporters about the issue raised by Rahul Gandhi before the district administration and concerned departments, Amethi MP Sharma said the contractor is required to maintain a PMGSY road for five years under the rules. "The main issue with PMGSY roads was... within that, it was that the contractor maintains the PMGSY road for 5 years, that's the rule, so Rahul ji just pointed that out that it's not even been 2 years since the road was built and there are already potholes in it, so what action are you taking on this..." Sharma said.

Earlier on Wednesday, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi chaired the DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting during his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli. During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of the condition of PMGSY roads before the district administration and the concerned departments.

UP Minister Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi

Sharma's remarks came amid a political exchange over Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli visit and his raising of issues concerning the condition of roads in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh State Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh on Wednesday criticised Rahul Gandhi over the issue, alleging that his objective in highlighting damaged roads was neither public interest nor the development of Raebareli. "...His objective in highlighting damaged roads was neither public interest nor the development of Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi did not even know where the damaged roads he was pointing out were located within Raebareli. I consider Rahul Gandhi to be the most incompetent MP..." Singh told reporters.

He further accused Rahul Gandhi of visiting Raebareli to generate headlines rather than for development. "Everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi does not visit Raebareli for its development; he comes to boost his TRP, to generate headlines, or to find faults with the government. During the entire monitoring process—specifically the DISHA meeting—I observed that three individuals from Delhi (one woman and two men) were passing written notes to him from behind. He could only speak based on the slips of paper handed to him... Rahul Gandhi is essentially a parasite... I believe he lacks the strength to shoulder the burden of serving Raebareli. While he certainly strives for cheap popularity..." Dinesh Pratap Singh said.

The exchange comes against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to Raebareli ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, during which he chaired the DISHA meeting and raised concerns over the condition of roads in the constituency.