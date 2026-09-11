Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi visited Dubai to boost investment, touring the EGA facility for aluminium tech insights. He signed a MoC with the IBPC, held talks on metal recycling, and inaugurated an ODOP gallery to promote Odisha's heritage.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday visited the Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) facility at Jebel Ali in Dubai to witness advanced aluminium production technology and understand global best practices, according to the Department of Industries, Government of Odisha.

Exploring Advanced Technology and Circular Economy

The CM highlighted the NALCO–EGA technology licence partnership, aimed at supporting modernisation, capacity expansion, low-carbon production and higher-value aluminium products. The visit also explored opportunities for EGA to participate in Odisha’s growing downstream aluminium ecosystem, including the Angul Aluminium Park.

Majhi also held an industry roundtable with representatives of the Bureau of Middle East Recycling (BMR) Association and JSW Group in Dubai, focusing on metal recycling, circular economy, resource efficiency and value-added manufacturing. He highlighted Odisha’s strong metals and manufacturing ecosystem and invited investors to explore opportunities in metal recycling, secondary aluminium and steel, advanced material recovery and circular-economy technologies. The interaction also explored technology collaboration and sustainable industrial practices to develop a globally competitive recycling ecosystem in Odisha.

MoC Signed to Strengthen UAE-Odisha Business Ties

The Government of Odisha on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) during a business interaction with Dubai-based investment funds and the Indian business community.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participated in the interaction and invited UAE-based Indian businesses and professionals to explore investment opportunities in Odisha.

The Chief Minister highlighted the important role of the Indian business community in strengthening economic linkages between the UAE and Odisha. He emphasised Odisha’s growing industrial ecosystem and opportunities across sectors such as green energy, green hydrogen, minerals, mining, aluminium downstream, recycling, logistics and other emerging industries.

The MoC with IBPC is aimed at strengthening the UAE-based Indian business network and facilitating investment, partnerships and market linkages for Odisha, according to a release. The engagement marks another step towards building a stronger and sustained business bridge between Odisha and the UAE.

Majhi invited UAE-based Indian businesses and professionals to explore investment opportunities in Odisha, particularly in green energy, green hydrogen, minerals, mining, aluminium downstream, recycling and logistics. The MoC will facilitate investments, partnerships and market linkages between Odisha and the UAE.

Odisha's Heritage on Global Stage with ODOP Gallery

Odisha CM also inaugurated the One District, One Product (ODOP) Gallery in Dubai, showcasing the state’s rich heritage of handicrafts and handlooms on the global stage.

The gallery features unique products including Sambalpuri Saree and Maniabandha Handloom, Cuttack Silver Filigree, Dongria Shawl, Kendujhar Terracotta Idols, Balasore Black Granite Sculptures, and Pattachitra and Palm Leaf Engravings from Puri.

The global showcase aims to take Odisha’s traditional products “from local to global” by creating new markets, promoting women-led entrepreneurship and local livelihoods, and expanding export opportunities for the state’s artisans and entrepreneurs. (ANI)