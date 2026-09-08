A video of a Thar driver in Uttar Pradesh bypassing traffic by driving onto a pedestrian footpath has gone viral, sparking criticism over road safety and civic sense.

A man in Uttar Pradesh has drawn sharp criticism after a video showed him driving his Thar SUV onto a pedestrian footpath to bypass a traffic jam.

The clip, shared by X account Saffron Charges, showed the driver recording himself from behind the wheel as traffic came to a standstill. Instead of waiting, he steered the vehicle onto the raised pavement and continued ahead.

Driver Records Shortcut With Mother Beside Him

As he drove along the footpath, the man turned the camera toward his mother, seated in the passenger seat. Smiling, she listened as he said, “This is the advantage of having a Thar, you can climb it anywhere.”

The video later showed him rejoining the road after bypassing the jam. At one point, he gestured at a biker to move forward so he could pass.

While the driver appeared amused by his shortcut, social media users were unimpressed. Many criticised him for treating a pedestrian walkway as an alternative lane.

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One user sarcastically suggested mental stability tests should be mandatory before buying certain SUVs. Another pointed out that owning a capable vehicle does not grant special privileges, adding that driving on pavements endangers pedestrians and intimidates other road users.

Others commented on his mother’s reaction, saying they would have been reprimanded if they attempted something similar in front of their own parents.