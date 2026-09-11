A 63-year-old Kanpur businessman was stabbed 26 times in his home in an attack allegedly orchestrated by his daughter-in-law. Police claim the 36-year-old woman hired two men for the murder and directed them over the phone while she was at a party.

A 63-year-old businessman was stabbed 26 times at his home in Kanpur while his daughter-in-law was partying at a lounge with friends, police allege. Following the assault, Vineet Minocha, the victim, was discovered in his bedroom in a pool of blood. Shalu Minocha, Vineet's 36-year-old daughter-in-law, is accused by the police of plotting the murder and being in touch with the alleged killers during the celebration. As the attack progressed, investigators said she kept directing them over the phone.

Shalu was at Cosmozin Lounge in Kanpur that night, where she was dancing with her friends as the DJ played Hindi songs, including ‘Tum to dhokhebaaz ho’. To determine the order of events, police are currently reviewing phone logs, CCTV video from the party, and discussions amongst the suspects.

The first people arrested in relation to the murder were Vishal, a former employee of the Minocha family, and his colleague Raj Kishore. Police say their arrests after an encounter helped investigators uncover Shalu’s alleged role in the killing, reported NDTV.

Police claim that Vishal informed officers that Shalu had given him Rs 6 lakh in exchange for killing her father-in-law. Police allege that Shalu initially pretended to be unaware of the murder but later admitted her involvement. Investigators are currently investigating if Shalu was purposefully separated from the crime scene by the party. As authorities piece together the circumstances surrounding the murder, they are also looking into her phone calls and interactions with the suspected murderers.

Shalu allegedly informed the police that she had become angry of her father-in-law's limitations. She allegedly said that Vineet used CCTV cameras to closely watch activity inside the house and objected to her arriving home late.

She also allegedly said that even though she came from an affluent family, she had little control over home costs and had to beg Vineet for money for even small things. After she arrived home late on July 28, an argument, according to the police, turned things around.

Shalu then allegedly promised Vishal Rs 6 lakh for the murder, according to investigators. According to the police, the remaining sum was promised fifteen days later, but Rs 2 lakh was paid on Sunday. He apparently received a duplicate key to the residence from her as well.

According to the police, Shalu concluded the suspected murder plan on Friday by calling Vishal to the residence under false pretences. She and her spouse took their child to the celebration the next day. Then Kishore and Vishal showed up to the residence. Shalu allegedly told the guard that they were there to provide medication, which allowed them admission, according to the police.

According to investigators, the original plan was to suffocate Vineet and make his death appear to be a heart attack. The alleged killers instead attacked him with a knife before fleeing the apartment. Shalu and her husband returned home at around 3 am and found Vineet lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom, police said. Investigators are continuing to examine the CCTV footage, call records and communications between the suspects as they piece together the alleged murder conspiracy.